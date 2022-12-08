MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM) Director Sells $109,174.80 in Stock

MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM – Get Rating) Director Rose Mckinney-James sold 2,870 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.04, for a total transaction of $109,174.80. Following the sale, the director now owns 2,870 shares in the company, valued at approximately $109,174.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

Rose Mckinney-James also recently made the following trade(s):

Get MGM Resorts International alerts:

On Monday, November 14th, Rose Mckinney-James sold 5,741 shares of MGM Resorts International stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.50, for a total transaction of $215,287.50.

MGM Resorts International Stock Down 2.5 %

NYSE MGM opened at $36.38 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. The company has a fifty day moving average of $34.34 and a two-hundred day moving average of $32.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.46, a PEG ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 2.04. MGM Resorts International has a 52 week low of $26.41 and a 52 week high of $49.00.

MGM Resorts International Dividend Announcement

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 9th will be paid a dividend of $0.0025 per share. This represents a $0.01 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.03%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 8th. MGM Resorts International’s payout ratio is 0.34%.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the stock. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of MGM Resorts International in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Truist Financial upgraded shares of MGM Resorts International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $40.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Monday. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of MGM Resorts International from $58.00 to $58.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, September 26th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on shares of MGM Resorts International from $72.00 to $67.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of MGM Resorts International from $47.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $51.70.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of MGM. Heritage Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in MGM Resorts International during the second quarter worth $25,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in MGM Resorts International by 715.4% during the first quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 742 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 651 shares during the period. Ellevest Inc. boosted its stake in shares of MGM Resorts International by 70.4% during the second quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 1,072 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 443 shares during the period. Wagner Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of MGM Resorts International during the second quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group boosted its stake in shares of MGM Resorts International by 36.6% during the second quarter. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group now owns 1,216 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 326 shares during the period. 67.54% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MGM Resorts International Company Profile

(Get Rating)

MGM Resorts International, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates casino, hotel, and entertainment resorts in the United States and Macau. The company operates through three segments: Las Vegas Strip Resorts, Regional Operations, and MGM China. Its casino resorts offer gaming, hotel, convention, dining, entertainment, retail, and other resort amenities.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for MGM Resorts International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MGM Resorts International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.