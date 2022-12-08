Microbix Biosystems (TSE:MBX) Sets New 1-Year Low at $0.41

Microbix Biosystems Inc. (TSE:MBX – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as C$0.41 and last traded at C$0.42, with a volume of 176500 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.43.

Microbix Biosystems Trading Down 2.3 %

The company has a current ratio of 7.84, a quick ratio of 5.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.60. The company’s fifty day moving average is C$0.48 and its 200-day moving average is C$0.50. The firm has a market capitalization of C$58.38 million and a P/E ratio of 21.50.

About Microbix Biosystems

Microbix Biosystems Inc, a life science company, develops and commercializes proprietary biological and technological solutions for human health and wellbeing in North America, Europe, and internationally. It manufactures a range of critical biological materials for the diagnostics industry, notably antigens for immunoassays and its laboratory quality assessment and proficiency (QAPs) that support clinical lab proficiency testing, assay development and validation, or clinical lab workflows.

