Millennium Sapphire (MSTO) Hits Self Reported Market Capitalization of $120.60 Million

Millennium Sapphire (MSTO) traded down 13.3% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on December 8th. Millennium Sapphire has a market capitalization of $120.60 million and $106,934.73 worth of Millennium Sapphire was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Millennium Sapphire has traded 1.4% lower against the US dollar. One Millennium Sapphire token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.50 or 0.00002871 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Millennium Sapphire Token Profile

Millennium Sapphire’s genesis date was December 4th, 2021. Millennium Sapphire’s total supply is 149,999,499 tokens. The official website for Millennium Sapphire is mstoken.art. Millennium Sapphire’s official Twitter account is @millenniumsapp and its Facebook page is accessible here. Millennium Sapphire’s official message board is mstokensto.medium.com.

Millennium Sapphire Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “The Millennium Sapphire® is a 12.3 kg natural sapphire that was carved as a tribute to humanity. Valued at US$150 million.The MS Token represents both fractionalized ownership in the Millennium Sapphire and future pro-rata share in the potential profits driven by NFTs. The NFT’s will be created in collaboration with studios and digital artists.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Millennium Sapphire directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Millennium Sapphire should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Millennium Sapphire using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

