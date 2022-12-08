MinePlex (PLEX) Achieves Self Reported Market Cap of $30.95 Million

MinePlex (PLEX) traded 2.9% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 16:00 PM ET on December 8th. MinePlex has a total market capitalization of $30.95 million and $5.87 million worth of MinePlex was traded on exchanges in the last day. One MinePlex coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.10 or 0.00000588 BTC on exchanges. Over the last week, MinePlex has traded down 15.2% against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00002118 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0484 or 0.00000281 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0600 or 0.00000349 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Terra (LUNA) traded 6.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.67 or 0.00009696 BTC.

2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $949.18 or 0.05500724 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $87.28 or 0.00506777 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0450 or 0.00000261 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000002 BTC.

MinePlex Profile

MinePlex (PLEX) uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was September 17th, 2020. MinePlex’s total supply is 414,720,000 coins and its circulating supply is 306,100,872 coins. MinePlex’s official Twitter account is @mineplexio. MinePlex’s official website is mineplex.io. The official message board for MinePlex is t.me/mineplex_news_ru.

MinePlex Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “MinePlex is a CrossFi project designed to combine the stability and liquidity of traditional financial instruments with the security and transparency of blockchain technology.Liquid token with limited issue. The PLEX token is issued for every new block, i.e. once a minute.TelegramWhitepaper”

According to CryptoCompare, "MinePlex is a CrossFi project designed to combine the stability and liquidity of traditional financial instruments with the security and transparency of blockchain technology.Liquid token with limited issue. The PLEX token is issued for every new block, i.e. once a minute.TelegramWhitepaper"

