Mirati Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MRTX) Cut to Market Perform at BMO Capital Markets

Mirati Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MRTX – Get Rating) was downgraded by investment analysts at BMO Capital Markets from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report released on Thursday, Briefing.com reports. They presently have a $59.00 price objective on the biotechnology company’s stock, down from their previous price objective of $110.00. BMO Capital Markets’ price target would indicate a potential upside of 18.98% from the company’s current price.
MRTX has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of Mirati Therapeutics from $127.00 to $121.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 16th. SVB Leerink decreased their target price on Mirati Therapeutics from $111.00 to $102.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 9th. StockNews.com started coverage on Mirati Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on Mirati Therapeutics from $110.00 to $84.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Finally, B. Riley began coverage on shares of Mirati Therapeutics in a report on Friday, October 28th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $72.00 target price on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $103.43.
Mirati Therapeutics Trading Down 30.7 %
MRTX opened at $49.59 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $72.63 and its 200 day moving average price is $69.88. Mirati Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $32.96 and a 12-month high of $154.17. The firm has a market cap of $2.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.70 and a beta of 0.88.
Insider Activity
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of MRTX. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC grew its position in Mirati Therapeutics by 1,212.2% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 62,528 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $4,367,000 after buying an additional 57,763 shares during the last quarter. Castleark Management LLC acquired a new position in Mirati Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,715,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its stake in shares of Mirati Therapeutics by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 21,594 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,508,000 after buying an additional 170 shares in the last quarter. Algert Global LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Mirati Therapeutics by 66.1% in the 3rd quarter. Algert Global LLC now owns 19,605 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,369,000 after buying an additional 7,805 shares during the period. Finally, Tang Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Mirati Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $1,397,000.
Mirati Therapeutics Company Profile
Mirati Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage oncology company, develops product candidates to address the genetic and immunological promoters of cancer in the United States. The company develops MRTX849, a KRAS G12C inhibitor, which is in Phase 1/2 clinical trial for treating non-small cell lung (NSCL), colorectal, pancreatic, and other cancers; and Sitravatinib, an investigational spectrum-selective kinase inhibitor that is in Phase 3 clinical trial for the treatment of NSCL cancer, as well as a KRAS G12D inhibitor program, which is in preclinical development.
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Mirati Therapeutics (MRTX)
- Why You Should Avoid Carvana Even if it Avoids Bankruptcy
- Are Investors Hearing The End Of Spotify’s Downtrend?
- The Question of a Fed Pivot Isn’t If, It’s When, Here’s Why
- Top 10 Searched Stocks on MarketBeat All-Access
- 3 Dividend Kings With Royally Good Upside
Receive News & Ratings for Mirati Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mirati Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.