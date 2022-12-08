Mirati Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MRTX) Cut to Market Perform at BMO Capital Markets

Mirati Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MRTX – Get Rating) was downgraded by investment analysts at BMO Capital Markets from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report released on Thursday, Briefing.com reports. They presently have a $59.00 price objective on the biotechnology company’s stock, down from their previous price objective of $110.00. BMO Capital Markets’ price target would indicate a potential upside of 18.98% from the company’s current price.

MRTX has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of Mirati Therapeutics from $127.00 to $121.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 16th. SVB Leerink decreased their target price on Mirati Therapeutics from $111.00 to $102.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 9th. StockNews.com started coverage on Mirati Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on Mirati Therapeutics from $110.00 to $84.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Finally, B. Riley began coverage on shares of Mirati Therapeutics in a report on Friday, October 28th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $72.00 target price on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $103.43.

Get Mirati Therapeutics alerts:

Mirati Therapeutics Trading Down 30.7 %

MRTX opened at $49.59 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $72.63 and its 200 day moving average price is $69.88. Mirati Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $32.96 and a 12-month high of $154.17. The firm has a market cap of $2.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.70 and a beta of 0.88.

Insider Activity

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In other news, insider Charles M. Baum sold 69,256 shares of Mirati Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Monday, November 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total value of $6,925,600.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 127,899 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,789,900. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . In other Mirati Therapeutics news, insider Charles M. Baum sold 69,256 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total transaction of $6,925,600.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 127,899 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,789,900. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, EVP Jamie Christensen sold 1,726 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.19, for a total transaction of $155,667.94. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 104,482 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,423,231.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Corporate insiders own 3.47% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of MRTX. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC grew its position in Mirati Therapeutics by 1,212.2% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 62,528 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $4,367,000 after buying an additional 57,763 shares during the last quarter. Castleark Management LLC acquired a new position in Mirati Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,715,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its stake in shares of Mirati Therapeutics by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 21,594 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,508,000 after buying an additional 170 shares in the last quarter. Algert Global LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Mirati Therapeutics by 66.1% in the 3rd quarter. Algert Global LLC now owns 19,605 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,369,000 after buying an additional 7,805 shares during the period. Finally, Tang Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Mirati Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $1,397,000.

Mirati Therapeutics Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Mirati Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage oncology company, develops product candidates to address the genetic and immunological promoters of cancer in the United States. The company develops MRTX849, a KRAS G12C inhibitor, which is in Phase 1/2 clinical trial for treating non-small cell lung (NSCL), colorectal, pancreatic, and other cancers; and Sitravatinib, an investigational spectrum-selective kinase inhibitor that is in Phase 3 clinical trial for the treatment of NSCL cancer, as well as a KRAS G12D inhibitor program, which is in preclinical development.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Mirati Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mirati Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.