Mitek Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MITK) Shares Bought by Kopp Family Office LLC

Kopp Family Office LLC lifted its stake in Mitek Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MITK – Get Rating) by 5.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 251,055 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,927 shares during the period. Mitek Systems makes up 1.6% of Kopp Family Office LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest holding. Kopp Family Office LLC’s holdings in Mitek Systems were worth $2,320,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Mitek Systems by 12.5% in the first quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 58,130 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $853,000 after purchasing an additional 6,455 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of Mitek Systems by 2.6% in the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 44,434 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $651,000 after purchasing an additional 1,124 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Mitek Systems by 7.7% in the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 131,280 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,466,000 after purchasing an additional 9,382 shares during the period. Banque Pictet & Cie SA acquired a new stake in shares of Mitek Systems in the second quarter valued at about $1,090,000. Finally, Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Mitek Systems by 10.1% in the second quarter. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC now owns 51,295 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $474,000 after purchasing an additional 4,685 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.25% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Mitek Systems

In other Mitek Systems news, insider Michael E. Diamond sold 2,624 shares of Mitek Systems stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.29, for a total transaction of $29,624.96. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 203,047 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,292,400.63. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other Mitek Systems news, insider Michael E. Diamond sold 2,995 shares of Mitek Systems stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.51, for a total transaction of $34,472.45. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 200,052 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,302,598.52. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Michael E. Diamond sold 2,624 shares of Mitek Systems stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.29, for a total transaction of $29,624.96. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 203,047 shares in the company, valued at $2,292,400.63. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 50,298 shares of company stock valued at $549,803 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 3.40% of the company’s stock.

Mitek Systems Trading Up 3.4 %

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Shares of MITK traded up $0.34 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $10.29. The company had a trading volume of 864 shares, compared to its average volume of 252,963. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $10.60 and its 200-day simple moving average is $10.04. The company has a quick ratio of 2.56, a current ratio of 2.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. Mitek Systems, Inc. has a 1-year low of $8.32 and a 1-year high of $17.92. The stock has a market cap of $459.76 million, a PE ratio of 71.07 and a beta of 0.74.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on MITK shares. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 price target on shares of Mitek Systems in a report on Tuesday, October 25th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Mitek Systems in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $18.75.

Mitek Systems Profile

Mitek Systems, Inc develops, markets, and sells mobile image capture and digital identity verification solutions in the United States, Europe, Latin America, and internationally. The company's solutions are embedded in native mobile apps and web browsers to facilitate digital consumer experiences.

Featured Articles

