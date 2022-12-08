MKM Partners Boosts Willis Towers Watson Public (NASDAQ:WTW) Price Target to $285.00

Willis Towers Watson Public (NASDAQ:WTW – Get Rating) had its price objective upped by MKM Partners from $250.00 to $285.00 in a research report sent to investors on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on WTW. Piper Sandler upgraded shares of Willis Towers Watson Public from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and set a $250.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on Willis Towers Watson Public from $220.00 to $218.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 28th. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on Willis Towers Watson Public in a research note on Monday, September 26th. They issued an outperform rating on the stock. StockNews.com began coverage on Willis Towers Watson Public in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a hold rating on the stock. Finally, TheStreet downgraded Willis Towers Watson Public from a b rating to a c+ rating in a report on Thursday, October 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $239.67.

WTW stock opened at $244.19 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $222.81 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $211.34. Willis Towers Watson Public has a 1 year low of $187.89 and a 1 year high of $249.27. The stock has a market cap of $26.43 billion, a PE ratio of 10.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a current ratio of 1.79, a quick ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45.

Willis Towers Watson Public ( NASDAQ:WTW Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The company reported $2.20 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.13 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $1.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.99 billion. Willis Towers Watson Public had a net margin of 31.90% and a return on equity of 13.67%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.73 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Willis Towers Watson Public will post 13.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Julie Jarecke Gebauer sold 1,400 shares of Willis Towers Watson Public stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $210.00, for a total transaction of $294,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 89,755 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,848,550. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, insider Anne Donovan Bodnar sold 2,000 shares of Willis Towers Watson Public stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $218.34, for a total transaction of $436,680.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 10,727 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,342,133.18. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Julie Jarecke Gebauer sold 1,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $210.00, for a total transaction of $294,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 89,755 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,848,550. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 9,920 shares of company stock worth $2,200,940 in the last ninety days. 0.83% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. CX Institutional bought a new position in shares of Willis Towers Watson Public in the 2nd quarter worth about $42,000. Yousif Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Willis Towers Watson Public in the second quarter valued at $3,318,000. Clear Street Markets LLC bought a new stake in Willis Towers Watson Public in the 2nd quarter valued at about $46,000. Truist Financial Corp bought a new position in Willis Towers Watson Public in the second quarter worth approximately $3,101,000. Finally, Credit Suisse AG acquired a new stake in Willis Towers Watson Public in the second quarter valued at approximately $43,425,000. 93.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Willis Towers Watson Public Limited Company operates as an advisory, broking, and solutions company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Health, Wealth and Career; and Risk and Broking. The company offers actuarial support, plan design, and administrative services for traditional pension and retirement savings plans; plan management consulting, broking, and administration services for health and group benefit programs; and benefits outsourcing services.

