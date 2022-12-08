MKM Partners Trims Kroger (NYSE:KR) Target Price to $47.00

Kroger (NYSE:KR – Get Rating) had its price objective decreased by MKM Partners from $50.00 to $47.00 in a report issued on Monday morning, The Fly reports. MKM Partners currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the company. UBS Group lowered their price target on Kroger from $57.00 to $54.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Friday, December 2nd. Evercore ISI raised shares of Kroger from an in-line rating to an outperform rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $49.00 to $56.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of Kroger from $54.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 29th. Northcoast Research downgraded shares of Kroger from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Monday, October 17th. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas raised shares of Kroger from a neutral rating to an outperform rating in a research note on Monday, October 10th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Kroger has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $53.39.

NYSE:KR opened at $46.94 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $46.16 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $47.64. The stock has a market cap of $33.60 billion, a PE ratio of 14.67, a P/E/G ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 0.49. Kroger has a 52 week low of $41.81 and a 52 week high of $62.78.

Kroger ( NYSE:KR Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, December 1st. The company reported $0.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.07. Kroger had a return on equity of 31.92% and a net margin of 1.61%. The firm had revenue of $34.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $33.92 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.78 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 7.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Kroger will post 4.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 15th were issued a $0.26 dividend. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 14th. Kroger’s payout ratio is 32.50%.

In other news, VP Carin L. Fike sold 5,779 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.72, for a total transaction of $275,773.88. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 5,320 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $253,870.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 1.35% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of KR. Centaurus Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in Kroger in the 3rd quarter valued at about $104,000. Bridgefront Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Kroger in the 3rd quarter valued at about $550,000. Toroso Investments LLC raised its holdings in Kroger by 12.5% in the 3rd quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 48,710 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,131,000 after acquiring an additional 5,401 shares during the last quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Kroger by 36.5% in the 3rd quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 12,568 shares of the company’s stock valued at $550,000 after acquiring an additional 3,358 shares during the last quarter. Finally, B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Kroger by 58.2% in the 3rd quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 16,824 shares of the company’s stock valued at $736,000 after acquiring an additional 6,187 shares during the last quarter. 79.05% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The Kroger Co operates as a retailer in the United States. The company operates combination food and drug stores, multi-department stores, marketplace stores, and price impact warehouses. Its combination food and drug stores offer natural food and organic sections, pharmacies, general merchandise, pet centers, fresh seafood, and organic produce; and multi-department stores provide apparel, home fashion and furnishings, outdoor living, electronics, automotive products, and toys.

