Moonbeam Trading 13.4% Higher Over Last Week (GLMR)

Moonbeam (GLMR) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on December 8th. In the last seven days, Moonbeam has traded up 13.4% against the dollar. One Moonbeam coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.42 or 0.00002417 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Moonbeam has a market capitalization of $191.68 million and approximately $8.00 million worth of Moonbeam was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.42 or 0.00077958 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $9.84 or 0.00057178 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0644 or 0.00000374 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00001301 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.71 or 0.00009946 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.26 or 0.00024771 BTC.

PayProtocol Paycoin (PCI) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00001425 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0479 or 0.00000278 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.86 or 0.00005000 BTC.

TerraClassicUSD (USTC) traded 18.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0248 or 0.00000144 BTC.

Moonbeam Profile

Moonbeam (GLMR) uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on August 19th, 2021. Moonbeam’s total supply is 1,046,109,654 coins and its circulating supply is 460,729,784 coins. The Reddit community for Moonbeam is https://reddit.com/r/moonbeam and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Moonbeam’s official Twitter account is @moonbeamnetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here. Moonbeam’s official website is moonbeam.network. The official message board for Moonbeam is medium.com/moonbeam-network.

Moonbeam Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Moonbeam combines the best of both worlds: the familiar and easy-to-use tooling of Ethereum and the scalable, interoperable architecture of Polkadot.One of the design goals of Moonbeam is to create an environment that is as close as possible to Ethereum, and to offer a set of Web3 RPC endpoints that are compatible with Ethereum. However, Moonbeam is also a Substrate based chain, which means that it exposes Substrate RPCs, and that it has integral functionality that is powered by Substrate such as Staking, Governance, and other features which are not part of the Ethereum API.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Moonbeam directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Moonbeam should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Moonbeam using one of the exchanges listed above.

