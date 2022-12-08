Morgan Stanley Begins Coverage on Bank OZK (NASDAQ:OZK)

Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of Bank OZK (NASDAQ:OZK – Get Rating) in a research note published on Monday, The Fly reports. The firm issued an equal weight rating and a $48.00 price target on the stock.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Truist Financial lowered their price target on shares of Bank OZK from $45.00 to $43.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 25th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Bank OZK in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a hold rating on the stock. UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of Bank OZK to $48.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 16th. Finally, Stephens increased their price objective on shares of Bank OZK from $47.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Monday, October 24th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Bank OZK presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $47.25.

Shares of Bank OZK stock opened at $42.30 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $5.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.68 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 0.98. Bank OZK has a one year low of $34.79 and a one year high of $51.39. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $43.74 and a two-hundred day moving average of $41.15.

Bank OZK ( NASDAQ:OZK Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 20th. The company reported $1.08 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.18 by ($0.10). Bank OZK had a return on equity of 12.72% and a net margin of 43.58%. The company had revenue of $323.78 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $305.09 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.00 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Bank OZK will post 4.52 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 21st. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 14th were paid a dividend of $0.33 per share. This is a boost from Bank OZK’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 13th. Bank OZK’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 30.21%.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Sabal Trust CO purchased a new position in shares of Bank OZK during the 2nd quarter worth about $248,000. Bank of Nova Scotia raised its holdings in Bank OZK by 3.8% in the first quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 96,341 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,114,000 after buying an additional 3,534 shares during the period. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Bank OZK in the second quarter valued at approximately $150,000. Versor Investments LP raised its holdings in Bank OZK by 18.0% in the second quarter. Versor Investments LP now owns 7,734 shares of the company’s stock valued at $290,000 after buying an additional 1,177 shares during the period. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new position in Bank OZK in the first quarter valued at approximately $625,000. 78.68% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Bank OZK provides various retail and commercial banking services. It accepts various deposit products, including non-interest-bearing checking, interest bearing transaction, business sweep, savings, money market, individual retirement, and other accounts, as well as time deposits. The company also offers real estate, consumer and business purpose, indirect recreational vehicle and marine, commercial and industrial, government guaranteed, agricultural, small business, homebuilder, and affordable housing loans; business aviation and subscription financing services; and mortgage and other lending products.

