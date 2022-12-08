Morgan Stanley Begins Coverage on Membership Collective Group (NYSE:MCG)

Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of Membership Collective Group (NYSE:MCG – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Monday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage issued an equal weight rating and a $4.50 price objective on the stock.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on MCG. Citigroup cut their target price on Membership Collective Group from $11.00 to $9.00 in a research note on Monday, October 31st. Bank of America downgraded Membership Collective Group from a buy rating to an underperform rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $12.00 to $4.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 4th. HSBC dropped their price objective on Membership Collective Group to $7.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Membership Collective Group from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $9.00 to $7.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 17th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Membership Collective Group has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $6.86.

Shares of MCG stock opened at $3.52 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $205.63 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.55 and a beta of 0.87. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $4.26 and a 200-day simple moving average of $5.90. Membership Collective Group has a 12-month low of $3.14 and a 12-month high of $13.37. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 38.11.

In other Membership Collective Group news, Director Richard Caring acquired 22,981 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 21st. The shares were acquired at an average price of $3.96 per share, for a total transaction of $91,004.76. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 32,081 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $127,040.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . 73.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Pelham Capital Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Membership Collective Group by 33.8% during the first quarter. Pelham Capital Ltd. now owns 8,516,473 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,088,000 after purchasing an additional 2,151,967 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in Membership Collective Group by 0.4% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,204,246 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,864,000 after acquiring an additional 13,942 shares during the last quarter. Lansdowne Partners UK LLP boosted its holdings in Membership Collective Group by 20.1% in the first quarter. Lansdowne Partners UK LLP now owns 3,049,801 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,679,000 after acquiring an additional 510,174 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC acquired a new position in Membership Collective Group in the second quarter valued at $5,839,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Membership Collective Group by 53.5% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 728,081 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,436,000 after acquiring an additional 253,617 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.25% of the company’s stock.

Membership Collective Group Inc operates a global membership platform of physical and digital spaces that connects members worldwide. The company's members use the MCG platform to work and socialize, connect, create, and have fun. As of January 2, 2022, it served approximately 155,800 members through a portfolio of 33 Soho Houses, 9 Soho Works clubs, The Ned in London, Soho Home, and Scorpios Beach Club in Mykonos, as well as digital channels.

