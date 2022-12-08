Morgan Stanley Begins Coverage on Park Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:PK)

Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of Park Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:PK – Get Rating) in a research note published on Monday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage issued an equal weight rating and a $15.00 price objective on the financial services provider’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on PK. BMO Capital Markets downgraded shares of Park Hotels & Resorts from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and lowered their target price for the company from $21.00 to $18.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 16th. Truist Financial lowered their target price on shares of Park Hotels & Resorts to $20.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 16th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Park Hotels & Resorts from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and lowered their target price for the company from $20.00 to $17.00 in a report on Monday, August 29th. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group downgraded shares of Park Hotels & Resorts from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and set a $16.00 target price for the company. in a report on Monday, August 8th. Finally, Compass Point decreased their price objective on shares of Park Hotels & Resorts to $25.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $19.04.

Park Hotels & Resorts Stock Performance

NYSE:PK opened at $11.86 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $12.22 and a 200-day simple moving average of $13.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 3.24 and a quick ratio of 3.24. The firm has a market cap of $2.67 billion, a PE ratio of 40.90 and a beta of 1.92. Park Hotels & Resorts has a 1-year low of $10.98 and a 1-year high of $20.58.

Park Hotels & Resorts Announces Dividend

Park Hotels & Resorts ( NYSE:PK Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 2nd. The financial services provider reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by ($0.23). Park Hotels & Resorts had a net margin of 2.67% and a return on equity of 1.41%. The firm had revenue of $662.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $651.62 million. On average, equities analysts expect that Park Hotels & Resorts will post 1.43 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 30th were given a dividend of $0.01 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 29th. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.34%. Park Hotels & Resorts’s payout ratio is currently 13.79%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new stake in Park Hotels & Resorts in the second quarter valued at $45,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its holdings in Park Hotels & Resorts by 143.9% in the second quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 3,410 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 2,012 shares in the last quarter. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Park Hotels & Resorts in the third quarter valued at $45,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Park Hotels & Resorts by 851.0% in the second quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 4,080 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $55,000 after acquiring an additional 3,651 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UMB Bank n.a. raised its holdings in Park Hotels & Resorts by 2,821.3% in the third quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 7,274 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $82,000 after acquiring an additional 7,025 shares in the last quarter. 91.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Park Hotels & Resorts Company Profile

Park is the second largest publicly traded lodging REIT with a diverse portfolio of market-leading hotels and resorts with significant underlying real estate value. Park's portfolio currently consists of 60 premium-branded hotels and resorts with over 33,000 rooms primarily located in prime city center and resort locations.

