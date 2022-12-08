Morgan Stanley Begins Coverage on Wyndham Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:WH)

Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:WH – Get Rating) in a report issued on Monday, The Fly reports. The firm issued an overweight rating and a $87.00 target price on the stock.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts to $80.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Redburn Partners began coverage on shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts in a research note on Wednesday, November 30th. They issued a neutral rating for the company. TheStreet upgraded shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 16th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a hold rating for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $85.13.

Wyndham Hotels & Resorts Stock Down 0.3 %

Shares of NYSE:WH opened at $70.79 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $6.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.68, a P/E/G ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 1.44. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $70.39 and a 200 day moving average price of $69.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95, a current ratio of 1.60 and a quick ratio of 1.60. Wyndham Hotels & Resorts has a 1-year low of $58.81 and a 1-year high of $93.86.

Wyndham Hotels & Resorts Dividend Announcement

Wyndham Hotels & Resorts ( NYSE:WH Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The company reported $1.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.04 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $407.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $379.15 million. Wyndham Hotels & Resorts had a net margin of 22.30% and a return on equity of 32.64%. Sell-side analysts predict that Wyndham Hotels & Resorts will post 3.84 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 28th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 14th will be issued a $0.32 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 13th. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.81%. Wyndham Hotels & Resorts’s dividend payout ratio is presently 33.77%.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Scott R. Strickland sold 1,575 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.07, for a total value of $116,660.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 12,127 shares in the company, valued at approximately $898,246.89. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Wyndham Hotels & Resorts news, General Counsel Paul F. Cash sold 8,137 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.38, for a total transaction of $605,230.06. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 5,034 shares in the company, valued at approximately $374,428.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Scott R. Strickland sold 1,575 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.07, for a total transaction of $116,660.25. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 12,127 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $898,246.89. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 13,712 shares of company stock worth $1,013,090 in the last 90 days. 1.91% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Wyndham Hotels & Resorts

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. CWM LLC boosted its stake in shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts by 1,217.2% during the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 382 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 353 shares during the last quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts during the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts in the first quarter worth approximately $27,000. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts in the second quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, Quent Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts by 51.0% in the first quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 509 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 172 shares during the last quarter. 90.26% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wyndham Hotels & Resorts Company Profile

Wyndham Hotels & Resorts, Inc operates as a hotel franchisor worldwide. It operates through Hotel Franchising and Hotel Management segments. The Hotel Franchising segment licenses its lodging brands and provides related services to third-party hotel owners and others. The Hotel Management segment provides hotel management services for full-service and limited-service hotels.

