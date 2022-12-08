Morgan Stanley Emerging Markets Domestic Debt Fund, Inc. (NYSE:EDD) to Issue $0.07 Quarterly Dividend

Morgan Stanley Emerging Markets Domestic Debt Fund, Inc. (NYSE:EDD – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, December 6th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 16th will be given a dividend of 0.07 per share by the investment management company on Friday, January 13th. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.35%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 15th.

Morgan Stanley Emerging Markets Domestic Debt Fund has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 14.1% per year over the last three years.

Morgan Stanley Emerging Markets Domestic Debt Fund Stock Up 0.9 %

Shares of EDD opened at $4.41 on Thursday. Morgan Stanley Emerging Markets Domestic Debt Fund has a twelve month low of $3.84 and a twelve month high of $5.64. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $4.15 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $4.35.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About Morgan Stanley Emerging Markets Domestic Debt Fund

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of EDD. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Morgan Stanley Emerging Markets Domestic Debt Fund by 17.4% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 32,708 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $163,000 after acquiring an additional 4,843 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC increased its stake in Morgan Stanley Emerging Markets Domestic Debt Fund by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 141,200 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $704,000 after buying an additional 3,500 shares during the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC lifted its position in Morgan Stanley Emerging Markets Domestic Debt Fund by 10.0% during the 1st quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 93,100 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $465,000 after buying an additional 8,500 shares in the last quarter. Quantedge Capital Pte Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Morgan Stanley Emerging Markets Domestic Debt Fund by 92.9% in the 1st quarter. Quantedge Capital Pte Ltd now owns 255,723 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,276,000 after acquiring an additional 123,133 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV acquired a new stake in shares of Morgan Stanley Emerging Markets Domestic Debt Fund in the first quarter valued at about $254,000.

Morgan Stanley Emerging Markets Domestic Debt Fund, Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Morgan Stanley Investment Management Inc The fund invests in fixed income markets of emerging market countries across the globe. It typically invests in government bonds denominated in the local currencies of emerging markets.

