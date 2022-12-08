Morgan Stanley Emerging Markets Domestic Debt Fund, Inc. (NYSE:EDD) to Issue $0.07 Quarterly Dividend

Morgan Stanley Emerging Markets Domestic Debt Fund, Inc. (NYSE:EDD – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, December 6th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 16th will be given a dividend of 0.07 per share by the investment management company on Friday, January 13th. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.35%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 15th.
Morgan Stanley Emerging Markets Domestic Debt Fund has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 14.1% per year over the last three years.
Morgan Stanley Emerging Markets Domestic Debt Fund Stock Up 0.9 %
Shares of EDD opened at $4.41 on Thursday. Morgan Stanley Emerging Markets Domestic Debt Fund has a twelve month low of $3.84 and a twelve month high of $5.64. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $4.15 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $4.35.
About Morgan Stanley Emerging Markets Domestic Debt Fund
Morgan Stanley Emerging Markets Domestic Debt Fund, Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Morgan Stanley Investment Management Inc The fund invests in fixed income markets of emerging market countries across the globe. It typically invests in government bonds denominated in the local currencies of emerging markets.
