Morgan Stanley Lowers Rio Tinto Group (NYSE:RIO) Price Target to GBX 5,700

Rio Tinto Group (NYSE:RIO – Get Rating) had its price target dropped by equities researchers at Morgan Stanley from GBX 6,040 ($73.65) to GBX 5,700 ($69.50) in a research report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also weighed in on the company. Citigroup lowered Rio Tinto Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, December 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on Rio Tinto Group from GBX 5,700 ($69.50) to GBX 5,800 ($70.72) in a research report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Finally, Macquarie cut Rio Tinto Group from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 23rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $3,856.67.

Rio Tinto Group Stock Up 2.8 %

Shares of Rio Tinto Group stock traded up $1.95 during trading on Thursday, hitting $71.80. 198,084 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,412,846. The company has a quick ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. Rio Tinto Group has a twelve month low of $50.92 and a twelve month high of $84.69. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $60.03 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $60.87.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Rio Tinto Group

Rio Tinto Group Company Profile

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Centaurus Financial Inc. increased its holdings in Rio Tinto Group by 7.9% in the third quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 6,009 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $331,000 after purchasing an additional 442 shares during the last quarter. Toroso Investments LLC increased its holdings in shares of Rio Tinto Group by 22.5% in the third quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 197,366 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $10,867,000 after acquiring an additional 36,283 shares in the last quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Rio Tinto Group by 59.7% in the third quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 2,598 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $143,000 after acquiring an additional 971 shares in the last quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky bought a new stake in shares of Rio Tinto Group in the third quarter worth about $32,319,000. Finally, Pasadena Private Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in Rio Tinto Group by 37.4% during the 3rd quarter. Pasadena Private Wealth LLC now owns 4,673 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $257,000 after purchasing an additional 1,273 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 10.05% of the company’s stock.

Rio Tinto Group engages in exploring, mining, and processing mineral resources worldwide. The company offers aluminum, copper, diamonds, gold, borates, titanium dioxide, salt, iron ore, and lithium. It also owns and operates open pit and underground mines, mills, refineries, smelters, power stations, and research and service facilities.

