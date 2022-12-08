Morgan Stanley Lowers Rio Tinto Group (NYSE:RIO) Price Target to GBX 5,700

Rio Tinto Group (NYSE:RIO – Get Rating) had its price target dropped by equities researchers at Morgan Stanley from GBX 6,040 ($73.65) to GBX 5,700 ($69.50) in a research report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports.
Several other equities research analysts have also weighed in on the company. Citigroup lowered Rio Tinto Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, December 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on Rio Tinto Group from GBX 5,700 ($69.50) to GBX 5,800 ($70.72) in a research report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Finally, Macquarie cut Rio Tinto Group from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 23rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $3,856.67.
Rio Tinto Group Stock Up 2.8 %
Shares of Rio Tinto Group stock traded up $1.95 during trading on Thursday, hitting $71.80. 198,084 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,412,846. The company has a quick ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. Rio Tinto Group has a twelve month low of $50.92 and a twelve month high of $84.69. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $60.03 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $60.87.
Rio Tinto Group Company Profile
Rio Tinto Group engages in exploring, mining, and processing mineral resources worldwide. The company offers aluminum, copper, diamonds, gold, borates, titanium dioxide, salt, iron ore, and lithium. It also owns and operates open pit and underground mines, mills, refineries, smelters, power stations, and research and service facilities.
