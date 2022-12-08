Morgan Stanley Upgrades Grifols (NASDAQ:GRFS) to Overweight

Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Grifols (NASDAQ:GRFS – Get Rating) from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating in a research report sent to investors on Monday, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently commented on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on Grifols from €16.00 ($16.84) to €10.00 ($10.53) and set a hold rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 25th. StockNews.com started coverage on Grifols in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a hold rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on Grifols in a research report on Friday, November 25th. They set a neutral rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on Grifols from €11.50 ($12.11) to €10.30 ($10.84) in a research report on Wednesday, September 14th. Finally, Barclays upped their price objective on Grifols from €8.00 ($8.42) to €9.00 ($9.47) in a research report on Monday, November 21st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Grifols presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $12.52.

Grifols Price Performance

NASDAQ:GRFS opened at $7.95 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 2.68, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20. Grifols has a 12 month low of $5.71 and a 12 month high of $13.34. The business’s 50-day moving average is $6.99 and its 200 day moving average is $8.99.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Grifols

About Grifols

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of GRFS. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in shares of Grifols by 153.5% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,086 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 1,263 shares during the period. Brinker Capital Investments LLC bought a new position in Grifols in the third quarter worth approximately $69,000. Creative Planning grew its stake in Grifols by 15.7% in the third quarter. Creative Planning now owns 12,672 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $78,000 after purchasing an additional 1,719 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in Grifols by 40.0% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 10,530 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $122,000 after purchasing an additional 3,010 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alan B. Lancz & Associates Inc. bought a new position in Grifols in the second quarter worth approximately $131,000. 14.62% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

(Get Rating)

Grifols, SA engages in the procurement, manufacture, preparation, and sale of therapeutic products, primarily hemoderivatives. The company operates through Bioscience, Hospital, Diagnostic, Bio Supplies, and Others divisions. The Bioscience division researches, develops, produces, and markets plasma-derived medicines and other innovative solutions to treat patients with chronic, rare, prevalent, and life-threatening diseases.

Featured Stories

