Morgan Stanley Upgrades Grifols (NASDAQ:GRFS) to Overweight

Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Grifols (NASDAQ:GRFS – Get Rating) from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating in a research report sent to investors on Monday, The Fly reports.
A number of other equities research analysts also recently commented on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on Grifols from €16.00 ($16.84) to €10.00 ($10.53) and set a hold rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 25th. StockNews.com started coverage on Grifols in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a hold rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on Grifols in a research report on Friday, November 25th. They set a neutral rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on Grifols from €11.50 ($12.11) to €10.30 ($10.84) in a research report on Wednesday, September 14th. Finally, Barclays upped their price objective on Grifols from €8.00 ($8.42) to €9.00 ($9.47) in a research report on Monday, November 21st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Grifols presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $12.52.
Grifols Price Performance
NASDAQ:GRFS opened at $7.95 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 2.68, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20. Grifols has a 12 month low of $5.71 and a 12 month high of $13.34. The business’s 50-day moving average is $6.99 and its 200 day moving average is $8.99.
Grifols, SA engages in the procurement, manufacture, preparation, and sale of therapeutic products, primarily hemoderivatives. The company operates through Bioscience, Hospital, Diagnostic, Bio Supplies, and Others divisions. The Bioscience division researches, develops, produces, and markets plasma-derived medicines and other innovative solutions to treat patients with chronic, rare, prevalent, and life-threatening diseases.
