Morningstar, Inc. (MORN) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.38 on January 31st

Morningstar, Inc. (NASDAQ:MORN – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, December 6th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 6th will be paid a dividend of 0.375 per share by the business services provider on Tuesday, January 31st. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 5th. This is an increase from Morningstar’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36.

Morningstar has increased its dividend payment by an average of 32.3% annually over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 10 years. Morningstar has a dividend payout ratio of 24.6% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings.

Get Morningstar alerts:

Morningstar Trading Down 0.4 %

Morningstar stock traded down $1.00 during trading on Thursday, hitting $237.38. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,321 shares, compared to its average volume of 68,810. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $230.18 and its 200 day moving average is $236.20. Morningstar has a 1-year low of $207.11 and a 1-year high of $350.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 83.64 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 0.98.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Insider Activity at Morningstar

MORN has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Redburn Partners upgraded shares of Morningstar from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 20th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Morningstar in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of Morningstar from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 6th.

In other news, Chairman Joseph D. Mansueto sold 3,195 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $233.34, for a total value of $745,521.30. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 12,265,733 shares in the company, valued at $2,862,086,138.22. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, Chairman Joseph D. Mansueto sold 3,195 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $233.34, for a total value of $745,521.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 12,265,733 shares in the company, valued at $2,862,086,138.22. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Joseph D. Mansueto sold 8,747 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $246.17, for a total transaction of $2,153,248.99. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 12,268,928 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,020,242,005.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 94,441 shares of company stock worth $22,294,167. Corporate insiders own 45.70% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of MORN. Pathstone Family Office LLC purchased a new stake in Morningstar during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $205,000. Proficio Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Morningstar in the first quarter worth $235,000. Dearborn Partners LLC raised its holdings in Morningstar by 27.4% in the third quarter. Dearborn Partners LLC now owns 1,298 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $276,000 after acquiring an additional 279 shares in the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in Morningstar during the 3rd quarter valued at $297,000. Finally, Verition Fund Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Morningstar in the 1st quarter worth about $315,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 54.95% of the company’s stock.

Morningstar Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Morningstar, Inc engages in the provision of investment research. It offers Morningstar data, direct, investment management, advisor workstation, workplace solutions, pitchbook data, enterprise components, research, credit ratings and indexes. The company was founded by Joseph D. Mansueto on May 16, 1984, and is headquartered in Chicago, IL.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Morningstar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Morningstar and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.