Mountain Boy Minerals (CVE:MTB) Trading 4.3% Higher

Mountain Boy Minerals Ltd. (CVE:MTB – Get Rating)’s share price traded up 4.3% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as C$0.12 and last traded at C$0.12. 45,000 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 3% from the average session volume of 46,419 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.12.

The firm has a market capitalization of C$9.34 million and a PE ratio of 11.50. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is C$0.11 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$0.11.

Mountain Boy Minerals Ltd., an exploration stage company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and evaluation of mineral properties in Canada. The company explores for gold, silver, copper, lead, zinc, and base metal ores. It primarily holds interests in the Barbara and Surprise Creek properties, the Red Cliff property, the American Creek West property, the Southmore property, the West George property, and the Theia property, as well as the Stro, Booze, and George properties located in British Columbia.

