Murphy Oil Co. (NYSE:MUR) Given Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Murphy Oil Co. (NYSE:MUR – Get Rating) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the ten ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $53.33.

MUR has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Truist Financial upped their target price on shares of Murphy Oil from $61.00 to $73.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Murphy Oil from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $56.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday. Mizuho lifted their price objective on Murphy Oil from $51.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 24th. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on Murphy Oil from $62.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 17th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Murphy Oil in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. They set a “hold” rating and a $46.00 price target for the company.

In other Murphy Oil news, CFO Thomas J. Mireles sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.06, for a total value of $735,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 39,894 shares in the company, valued at $1,957,199.64. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, Director T Jay Collins sold 5,000 shares of Murphy Oil stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.32, for a total transaction of $201,600.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 10,137 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $408,723.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Thomas J. Mireles sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.06, for a total value of $735,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 39,894 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,957,199.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 285,754 shares of company stock valued at $14,117,095. 6.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Murphy Oil by 4.4% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 17,444,116 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $704,568,000 after acquiring an additional 729,319 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Murphy Oil by 1.8% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 15,784,002 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $555,123,000 after purchasing an additional 285,258 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Murphy Oil by 3.3% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 8,584,994 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $346,750,000 after purchasing an additional 276,213 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Murphy Oil by 4.9% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,815,843 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $315,682,000 after buying an additional 365,686 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its stake in Murphy Oil by 0.6% during the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 2,611,193 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $78,832,000 after buying an additional 16,137 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.38% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MUR stock opened at $42.65 on Thursday. Murphy Oil has a one year low of $23.50 and a one year high of $51.28. The company’s 50-day moving average is $45.58 and its 200 day moving average is $39.24. The company has a market capitalization of $6.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.18 and a beta of 2.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 0.78.

Murphy Oil (NYSE:MUR – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 3rd. The oil and gas producer reported $1.84 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.56 by $0.28. Murphy Oil had a net margin of 25.27% and a return on equity of 17.20%. The company had revenue of $1.30 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $930.51 million. Sell-side analysts expect that Murphy Oil will post 5.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 1st. Investors of record on Monday, November 14th were paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 10th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.34%. Murphy Oil’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 16.84%.

Murphy Oil Company Profile

Murphy Oil Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an oil and natural gas exploration and production company in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It explores for and produces crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids. The company was formerly known as Murphy Corporation and changed its name to Murphy Oil Corporation in 1964.

