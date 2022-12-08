Murphy Oil (NYSE:MUR) Lifted to Overweight at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Murphy Oil (NYSE:MUR – Get Rating) from a neutral rating to an overweight rating in a report issued on Monday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has $56.00 target price on the oil and gas producer’s stock.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Mizuho upped their price target on Murphy Oil from $51.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Monday, October 24th. StockNews.com cut Murphy Oil from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Murphy Oil from $49.00 to $48.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. Truist Financial upped their price target on Murphy Oil from $61.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, September 15th. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their price target on Murphy Oil from $62.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday, November 17th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Murphy Oil currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $53.33.

Murphy Oil Stock Down 0.8 %

MUR stock opened at $42.65 on Monday. Murphy Oil has a fifty-two week low of $23.50 and a fifty-two week high of $51.28. The business’s 50-day moving average is $45.58 and its two-hundred day moving average is $39.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 0.78. The company has a market cap of $6.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.18 and a beta of 2.43.

Murphy Oil Dividend Announcement

Murphy Oil ( NYSE:MUR Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The oil and gas producer reported $1.84 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.56 by $0.28. Murphy Oil had a return on equity of 17.20% and a net margin of 25.27%. The company had revenue of $1.30 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $930.51 million. As a group, analysts forecast that Murphy Oil will post 5.88 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 14th were issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.34%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 10th. Murphy Oil’s dividend payout ratio is presently 16.84%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Murphy Oil

In other Murphy Oil news, CFO Thomas J. Mireles sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.06, for a total transaction of $735,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 39,894 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,957,199.64. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, CEO Roger W. Jenkins sold 150,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.52, for a total value of $7,578,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 664,664 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $33,578,825.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Thomas J. Mireles sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.06, for a total value of $735,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 39,894 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,957,199.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 285,754 shares of company stock worth $14,117,095 in the last quarter. 6.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Murphy Oil

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its stake in shares of Murphy Oil by 13.1% in the 3rd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 2,193 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $77,000 after purchasing an additional 254 shares during the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its stake in shares of Murphy Oil by 6.0% during the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 5,195 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $165,000 after acquiring an additional 295 shares during the last quarter. Quent Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Murphy Oil by 36.8% during the 1st quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 1,127 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 303 shares during the last quarter. Xponance Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Murphy Oil by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 22,831 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $803,000 after acquiring an additional 319 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC lifted its stake in shares of Murphy Oil by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC now owns 24,446 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $738,000 after acquiring an additional 331 shares during the last quarter. 77.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Murphy Oil Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Murphy Oil Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an oil and natural gas exploration and production company in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It explores for and produces crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids. The company was formerly known as Murphy Corporation and changed its name to Murphy Oil Corporation in 1964.

See Also

