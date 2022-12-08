MUSE ENT NFT Reaches Self Reported Market Capitalization of $134.74 Million (MSCT)

MUSE ENT NFT (MSCT) traded 10.6% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 13:00 PM ET on December 8th. MUSE ENT NFT has a market capitalization of $134.74 million and approximately $3,125.24 worth of MUSE ENT NFT was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One MUSE ENT NFT token can currently be bought for $0.15 or 0.00000875 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, MUSE ENT NFT has traded 49.3% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get MUSE ENT NFT alerts:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00002101 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0482 or 0.00000284 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0598 or 0.00000352 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded down 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000006 BTC.

2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $943.25 or 0.05557627 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $86.89 or 0.00511976 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0451 or 0.00000266 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 22.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000003 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $5,193.87 or 0.30602293 BTC.

MUSE ENT NFT Token Profile

MUSE ENT NFT was first traded on June 20th, 2022. MUSE ENT NFT’s official Twitter account is @muse__ent. The official website for MUSE ENT NFT is msksoft.io.

Buying and Selling MUSE ENT NFT

According to CryptoCompare, “MUSE ENT NFT (MSCT) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022and operates on the Tron20 platform. MUSE ENT NFT has a current supply of 0. The last known price of MUSE ENT NFT is 0.17998511 USD and is down -14.29 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 1 active market(s) with $4,857.50 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://msksoft.io/.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as MUSE ENT NFT directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire MUSE ENT NFT should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase MUSE ENT NFT using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for MUSE ENT NFT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for MUSE ENT NFT and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.