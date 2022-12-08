MyMD Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:MYMD) EVP Paul Rivard Buys 10,000 Shares

MyMD Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:MYMD – Get Rating) EVP Paul Rivard purchased 10,000 shares of MyMD Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 8th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $1.53 per share, with a total value of $15,300.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the executive vice president now owns 225,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $344,250. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

MyMD Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:MYMD traded up $0.11 during trading on Thursday, reaching $1.58. The company had a trading volume of 179,516 shares, compared to its average volume of 159,463. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $2.36 and its 200 day moving average is $2.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $62.36 million, a PE ratio of -4.39 and a beta of 1.41. MyMD Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a twelve month low of $1.44 and a twelve month high of $7.23.

Institutional Trading of MyMD Pharmaceuticals

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of MyMD Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of MyMD Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Praetorian Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of MyMD Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of MyMD Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, Taylor & Morgan Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of MyMD Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $37,000. 12.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MyMD Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

MyMD Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical development stage pharmaceutical company, focuses on developing various therapeutic platforms to treat the causes of disease. The company is developing MYMD-1, a drug platform based on a clinical stage small molecule that regulates the immune system to control TNF-a, which drives chronic inflammation, and other pro-inflammatory cell signaling cytokines; and to delay aging and increase longevity, as well as treat autoimmune diseases and COVID-19-associated depression.

