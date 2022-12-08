National Storage Affiliates Trust (NYSE:NSA) Shares Bought by Thrivent Financial for Lutherans

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its position in shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust (NYSE:NSA – Get Rating) by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 1,912,834 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 29,968 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans’ holdings in National Storage Affiliates Trust were worth $95,776,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of NSA. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its position in National Storage Affiliates Trust by 248.0% in the 2nd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 696 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 496 shares during the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. bought a new position in National Storage Affiliates Trust in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $41,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in National Storage Affiliates Trust in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $48,000. US Bancorp DE raised its stake in National Storage Affiliates Trust by 163.3% during the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,177 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $58,000 after acquiring an additional 730 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in National Storage Affiliates Trust during the 2nd quarter worth $68,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.07% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on NSA shares. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on National Storage Affiliates Trust from $73.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 24th. Robert W. Baird downgraded shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $62.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Friday, December 2nd. StockNews.com lowered shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, December 3rd. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust from $52.00 to $43.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. Finally, UBS Group assumed coverage on National Storage Affiliates Trust in a research report on Monday, October 17th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $43.00 target price for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $48.88.

In related news, Chairman Arlen Dale Nordhagen purchased 53,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 4th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $37.88 per share, with a total value of $2,007,640.00. Following the purchase, the chairman now owns 4,064,851 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $153,976,555.88. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . In other news, Director Mourick Mark Van bought 1,280 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 4th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $37.85 per share, with a total value of $48,448.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 1,280 shares in the company, valued at $48,448. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, Chairman Arlen Dale Nordhagen bought 53,000 shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 4th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $37.88 per share, with a total value of $2,007,640.00. Following the acquisition, the chairman now directly owns 4,064,851 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $153,976,555.88. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders purchased a total of 69,252 shares of company stock valued at $2,623,760 over the last three months. Insiders own 11.80% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:NSA traded up $1.21 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $39.62. 4,419 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 564,776. The company has a market capitalization of $3.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 0.66. National Storage Affiliates Trust has a 12 month low of $36.75 and a 12 month high of $70.04. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $39.81 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $46.97. The company has a quick ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 15th will be given a dividend of $0.55 per share. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.55%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 14th. National Storage Affiliates Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 234.05%.

National Storage Affiliates Trust is a Maryland real estate investment trust focused on the ownership, operation and acquisition of self storage properties located within the top 100 metropolitan statistical areas throughout the United States. As of September 30, 2020, the Company held ownership interests in and operated 788 self storage properties located in 35 states and Puerto Rico with approximately 49.5 million rentable square feet.

