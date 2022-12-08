Navios Maritime Partners L.P. (NYSE:NMM) Shares Purchased by Captrust Financial Advisors

Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in Navios Maritime Partners L.P. (NYSE:NMM – Get Rating) by 14.0% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 3,421 shares of the shipping company’s stock after acquiring an additional 421 shares during the quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors’ holdings in Navios Maritime Partners were worth $79,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NMM. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. acquired a new stake in Navios Maritime Partners during the first quarter worth approximately $27,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its holdings in Navios Maritime Partners by 1.7% during the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 133,729 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $3,075,000 after purchasing an additional 2,279 shares in the last quarter. Fortitude Advisory Group L.L.C. acquired a new stake in Navios Maritime Partners during the first quarter worth approximately $27,000. GMT Capital Corp acquired a new stake in Navios Maritime Partners during the first quarter worth approximately $20,932,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in Navios Maritime Partners by 360.5% during the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 50,539 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $2,014,000 after purchasing an additional 39,565 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 10.98% of the company’s stock.

Navios Maritime Partners Stock Performance

Shares of NMM traded up $0.20 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $24.30. 1,545 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 163,885. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $733.37 million, a PE ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 2.07. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $25.54 and its 200-day simple moving average is $26.02. Navios Maritime Partners L.P. has a 52-week low of $19.71 and a 52-week high of $37.16.

Navios Maritime Partners Dividend Announcement

Navios Maritime Partners ( NYSE:NMM Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 10th. The shipping company reported $3.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.51 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $322.39 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $295.70 million. Navios Maritime Partners had a net margin of 52.22% and a return on equity of 23.55%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $4.77 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Navios Maritime Partners L.P. will post 16.75 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 10th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 8th were given a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 7th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.82%. Navios Maritime Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 1.06%.

Separately, StockNews.com cut shares of Navios Maritime Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, November 19th.

About Navios Maritime Partners

Navios Maritime Partners L.P. owns and operates dry cargo vessels in Asia, Europe, North America, and Australia. The company offers seaborne transportation services for a range of liquid and dry cargo commodities, including crude oil, refined petroleum, chemicals, iron ore, coal, grain, fertilizer, and containers, as well as provides its vessels under short, medium, and longer-term charters.

