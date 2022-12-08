New Relic, Inc. (NYSE:NEWR) Receives $68.82 Average Price Target from Brokerages

Shares of New Relic, Inc. (NYSE:NEWR – Get Rating) have received an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the thirteen ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $68.82.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on NEWR shares. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of New Relic in a research report on Friday, September 23rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $78.00 price objective on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price objective on shares of New Relic from $81.00 to $74.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of New Relic in a research report on Monday, October 3rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $57.00 price objective on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded shares of New Relic from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of New Relic from $70.00 to $67.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 20th.

NEWR stock opened at $56.99 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $56.09 and its 200 day moving average is $56.22. The stock has a market cap of $3.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.48 and a beta of 0.88. New Relic has a 1-year low of $41.66 and a 1-year high of $112.82.

In other news, Chairman Lewis Cirne sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.38, for a total value of $1,541,400.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 47,958 shares in the company, valued at $2,464,082.04. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . In other news, Chairman Lewis Cirne sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.38, for a total value of $1,541,400.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 47,958 shares in the company, valued at $2,464,082.04. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, CFO David Barter sold 1,772 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.04, for a total transaction of $102,846.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 3,201 shares in the company, valued at approximately $185,786.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 625,940 shares of company stock worth $37,236,121. Insiders own 21.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc lifted its stake in New Relic by 1.6% in the second quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 13,680 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $685,000 after acquiring an additional 210 shares during the period. Xponance Inc. lifted its stake in New Relic by 3.6% in the third quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 6,222 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $357,000 after acquiring an additional 218 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System lifted its stake in New Relic by 1.4% in the second quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 16,140 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $808,000 after acquiring an additional 226 shares during the period. SWS Partners lifted its stake in New Relic by 0.7% in the third quarter. SWS Partners now owns 38,300 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,198,000 after acquiring an additional 278 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James Trust N.A. lifted its stake in New Relic by 7.5% in the third quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 4,326 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $248,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.21% of the company’s stock.

New Relic, Inc, a software-as-a-service company, delivers a software platform for customers to collect telemetry data and derive insights from that data in a unified front-end application. It offers a suite of products on its open and extensible cloud-based platform, which enables users to collect, store, and analyze telemetry data.

