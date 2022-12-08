New Relic (NYSE:NEWR) Updates Q3 2023 Earnings Guidance

New Relic (NYSE:NEWR – Get Rating) updated its third quarter 2023 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.14-$0.17 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.14. The company issued revenue guidance of $230.00 million-$235.00 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $235.28 million.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of New Relic in a report on Friday, September 23rd. They issued an outperform rating and a $78.00 price target on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on shares of New Relic from $62.00 to $55.00 and set a sector perform rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 9th. Cowen reduced their target price on shares of New Relic to $63.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on shares of New Relic from $70.00 to $62.00 and set a market perform rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 9th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of New Relic in a report on Monday, October 3rd. They set a neutral rating and a $57.00 target price on the stock. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $69.58.

New Relic Trading Up 2.1 %

NYSE NEWR traded up $1.20 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $58.19. 11,241 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 565,489. New Relic has a 52-week low of $41.66 and a 52-week high of $112.82. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $56.09 and a 200 day simple moving average of $56.22.

Insider Activity at New Relic

Institutional Trading of New Relic

In related news, Chairman Lewis Cirne sold 30,000 shares of New Relic stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.79, for a total transaction of $1,793,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 47,958 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,867,408.82. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . In related news, Chairman Lewis Cirne sold 30,000 shares of New Relic stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.79, for a total transaction of $1,793,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 47,958 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,867,408.82. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, COO Kristy Friedrichs sold 2,764 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.75, for a total transaction of $154,093.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 11,987 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $668,275.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 625,940 shares of company stock valued at $37,236,121 in the last three months. Company insiders own 21.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of New Relic in the second quarter worth approximately $8,724,000. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in shares of New Relic by 667.1% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 82,036 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $4,707,000 after acquiring an additional 71,342 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of New Relic by 1.0% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,973,747 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $332,645,000 after acquiring an additional 49,388 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. grew its stake in shares of New Relic by 144.5% in the second quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 81,030 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $4,043,000 after acquiring an additional 47,887 shares during the period. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC grew its stake in shares of New Relic by 7.5% in the third quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 561,754 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $32,163,000 after acquiring an additional 39,001 shares during the period. 87.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

New Relic Company Profile

New Relic, Inc, a software-as-a-service company, delivers a software platform for customers to collect telemetry data and derive insights from that data in a unified front-end application. It offers a suite of products on its open and extensible cloud-based platform, which enables users to collect, store, and analyze telemetry data.

Featured Stories

