NEXION Group Ltd (ASX:NNG) Insider Paul Glass Purchases 785,944 Shares

NEXION Group Ltd (ASX:NNG – Get Rating) insider Paul Glass acquired 785,944 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 6th. The stock was acquired at an average price of A$0.05 ($0.03) per share, with a total value of A$38,511.26 ($25,846.48).
NEXION Group Stock Performance
The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 319.46.
NEXION Group Company Profile
Featured Articles
- This Is Why Daktronics Fell 40% In One Day
- Is It Time To Throw In The Towel On Gamestop?
- Why You Should Avoid Carvana Even if it Avoids Bankruptcy
- Are Investors Hearing The End Of Spotify’s Downtrend?
- The Question of a Fed Pivot Isn’t If, It’s When, Here’s Why
Receive News & Ratings for NEXION Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NEXION Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.