NFT (NFT) Price Tops $0.0176 on Major Exchanges

NFT (NFT) traded flat against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 17:00 PM ET on December 8th. Over the last seven days, NFT has traded down 0.5% against the U.S. dollar. NFT has a market cap of $647,009.20 and $19.41 worth of NFT was traded on exchanges in the last day. One NFT token can now be bought for $0.0176 or 0.00000103 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get NFT alerts:

Toncoin (TON) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.83 or 0.00010605 BTC.

VRES (VRS) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005806 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.16 or 0.00035786 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $8.26 or 0.00047921 BTC.

Fei USD (FEI) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005786 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.59 or 0.00020857 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $41.58 or 0.00241372 BTC.

Maiar DEX (MEX) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0210 or 0.00000122 BTC.

Coinmetro Token (XCM) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.63 or 0.00003675 BTC.

NFT Token Profile

NFT (CRYPTO:NFT) is a token. Its launch date was August 18th, 2020. NFT’s total supply is 88,888,888 tokens and its circulating supply is 36,863,404 tokens. NFT’s official Twitter account is @nft_protocol. NFT’s official website is www.nft.org. NFT’s official message board is nftprotocol.substack.com.

Buying and Selling NFT

According to CryptoCompare, “NFT (NFT) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2020and operates on the Ethereum platform. NFT has a current supply of 88,888,888 with 36,863,404 in circulation. The last known price of NFT is 0.01755153 USD and is up 0.00 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 8 active market(s) with $0.00 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.nft.org/.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as NFT directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade NFT should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy NFT using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for NFT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for NFT and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.