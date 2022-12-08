NKN (NKN) 1-Day Volume Hits $2.25 Million

NKN (NKN) traded up 0.1% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on December 8th. NKN has a total market cap of $49.18 million and approximately $2.25 million worth of NKN was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, NKN has traded 2.7% lower against the US dollar. One NKN coin can currently be bought for about $0.0818 or 0.00000483 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 7.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00002049 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0474 or 0.00000281 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0589 or 0.00000348 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Terra (LUNA) traded up 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.65 or 0.00009749 BTC.

2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $924.53 or 0.05487475 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $85.62 or 0.00506252 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0450 or 0.00000266 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000002 BTC.

NKN Profile

NKN uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was January 31st, 2018. NKN’s total supply is 700,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 601,333,312 coins. NKN’s official Twitter account is @nkn_org and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for NKN is https://reddit.com/r/nknblockchain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for NKN is nkn.org. NKN’s official message board is blog.nkn.org.

Buying and Selling NKN

According to CryptoCompare, “NKN (New Kind of Network) is a highly scalable, self-evolving and self-incentivized blockchain network infrastructure. It addresses the network decentralization and self-evolution by introducing Cellular Automata (CA) methodology for both dynamism and efficiency. NKN tokenizes network connectivity and data transmission capacity as a useful Proof of Work.Proof of Relay (PoR) is a peer-to-peer sharing mechanism at blockchain level. Participants receive rewards by contributing more network resources than they consume. NKN uses Proof of Relay mechanism to guarantee network connectivity and data transmission capacity.NKN is an ERC20 token that serves as a currency on the NKN ecosystem and works as the incentive given to participants that share their connectivity and bandwidth.”

