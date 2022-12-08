Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:NCLH) Shares Sold by Patient Capital Management LLC

Patient Capital Management LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:NCLH – Get Rating) by 7.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 455,250 shares of the company’s stock after selling 35,850 shares during the quarter. Norwegian Cruise Line accounts for about 2.2% of Patient Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest position. Patient Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.11% of Norwegian Cruise Line worth $5,062,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of NCLH. Covestor Ltd increased its position in shares of Norwegian Cruise Line by 5,020.8% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,229 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 1,205 shares during the last quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Norwegian Cruise Line during the second quarter worth about $28,000. Pacifica Partners Inc. increased its holdings in Norwegian Cruise Line by 2,336.4% in the second quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 2,607 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 2,500 shares during the last quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC bought a new stake in Norwegian Cruise Line in the second quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its holdings in Norwegian Cruise Line by 272.7% in the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,856 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 1,358 shares during the last quarter. 57.80% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts recently weighed in on NCLH shares. Credit Suisse Group lowered Norwegian Cruise Line from an “outperform” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $20.00 to $14.00 in a report on Thursday, November 17th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Norwegian Cruise Line from $15.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 9th. Susquehanna Bancshares lowered their price objective on Norwegian Cruise Line from $20.00 to $15.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 10th. Tigress Financial reissued a “strong-buy” rating and issued a $32.00 price objective on shares of Norwegian Cruise Line in a report on Friday, October 21st. Finally, Barclays boosted their price objective on Norwegian Cruise Line from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, September 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $20.00.

Shares of NYSE NCLH opened at $15.68 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 32.25. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $15.36 and a 200-day simple moving average of $13.99. Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. has a 12-month low of $10.31 and a 12-month high of $23.90.

Norwegian Cruise Line (NYSE:NCLH – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.70) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.75) by $0.05. The business had revenue of $1.62 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.58 billion. Norwegian Cruise Line had a negative return on equity of 180.24% and a negative net margin of 88.14%. On average, equities analysts expect that Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. will post -4.7 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO Jason Montague sold 62,758 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.68, for a total transaction of $921,287.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 258,881 shares in the company, valued at $3,800,373.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other Norwegian Cruise Line news, EVP Daniel S. Farkas sold 44,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.93, for a total value of $788,920.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 231,160 shares in the company, valued at $4,144,698.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Jason Montague sold 62,758 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.68, for a total value of $921,287.44. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 258,881 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,800,373.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 222,709 shares of company stock worth $3,780,342. Company insiders own 0.77% of the company’s stock.

Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a cruise company in North America, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company operates the Norwegian Cruise Line, Oceania Cruises, and Regent Seven Seas Cruises brands. It offers itineraries ranging from three days to a 180-days calling on various locations, including destinations in Scandinavia, Russia, the Mediterranean, the Greek Isles, Alaska, Canada and New England, Hawaii, Asia, Tahiti and the South Pacific, Australia and New Zealand, Africa, India, South America, the Panama Canal, and the Caribbean.

