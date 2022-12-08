Novartis (NYSE:NVS) Lifted to “Buy” at Stifel Nicolaus

Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of Novartis (NYSE:NVS – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note released on Monday morning, The Fly reports.

NVS has been the subject of several other research reports. Berenberg Bank cut Novartis from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 14th. StockNews.com began coverage on Novartis in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a strong-buy rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on Novartis from CHF 81 to CHF 78 and set an underweight rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Kepler Capital Markets upgraded Novartis from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a CHF 90 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 7th. Finally, Barclays dropped their price target on Novartis from CHF 85 to CHF 75 in a research report on Friday, October 14th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Novartis presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $85.56.

Novartis stock opened at $91.73 on Monday. Novartis has a 12 month low of $74.09 and a 12 month high of $94.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 1.31 and a quick ratio of 1.07. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $81.80 and a 200-day simple moving average of $83.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $202.96 billion, a PE ratio of 9.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 0.56.

Novartis ( NYSE:NVS Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The company reported $1.58 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.57 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $12.54 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.90 billion. Novartis had a return on equity of 20.89% and a net margin of 42.66%. Equities analysts predict that Novartis will post 6.01 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in shares of Novartis by 1.0% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 7,865,735 shares of the company’s stock valued at $690,219,000 after acquiring an additional 77,437 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its stake in Novartis by 3.6% in the 2nd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 7,488,174 shares of the company’s stock worth $632,976,000 after buying an additional 258,830 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in Novartis by 7.7% in the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 6,503,191 shares of the company’s stock worth $494,313,000 after buying an additional 465,677 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in Novartis by 4.6% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,399,213 shares of the company’s stock worth $386,031,000 after buying an additional 193,519 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its stake in Novartis by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 4,131,935 shares of the company’s stock worth $362,577,000 after buying an additional 35,483 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 9.14% of the company’s stock.

Novartis AG researches, develops, manufactures, and markets healthcare products worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Innovative Medicines and Sandoz. The Innovative Medicines segment offers prescription medicines for patients and healthcare providers. It also provides ophthalmology, neuroscience, immunology, hepatology, dermatology, respiratory, cardiovascular, renal, and metabolism medicine products.

