Oasis Network Market Cap Achieves $254.68 Million (ROSE)

Oasis Network (ROSE) traded 1.4% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on December 8th. Over the last seven days, Oasis Network has traded down 5% against the U.S. dollar. One Oasis Network token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0445 or 0.00000259 BTC on exchanges. Oasis Network has a market capitalization of $254.68 million and approximately $14.55 million worth of Oasis Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

About Oasis Network

Oasis Network (ROSE) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) token that uses the

Proof of Stake

hashing algorithm. Its launch date was November 17th, 2020. Oasis Network’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 5,725,718,533 tokens. The official message board for Oasis Network is medium.com/oasis-protocol-project. Oasis Network’s official Twitter account is @oasisprotocol and its Facebook page is accessible here. Oasis Network’s official website is oasisprotocol.org. The Reddit community for Oasis Network is https://reddit.com/r/oasisnetwork/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Oasis Network (ROSE) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2020and operates on the Ethereum platform. Oasis Network has a current supply of 10,000,000,000 with 5,725,718,533 in circulation. The last known price of Oasis Network is 0.04397107 USD and is down -3.93 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 68 active market(s) with $17,685,436.89 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://oasisprotocol.org/.”

Buying and Selling Oasis Network

