Oasis Network Price Reaches $0.0446 (ROSE)

Oasis Network (ROSE) traded 2% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on December 8th. One Oasis Network token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0446 or 0.00000259 BTC on exchanges. During the last seven days, Oasis Network has traded 3.1% lower against the US dollar. Oasis Network has a market cap of $255.30 million and $14.02 million worth of Oasis Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Oasis Network Token Profile

ROSE is a proof-of-stake (PoS) token that uses the

Proof of Stake

hashing algorithm. Its launch date was November 17th, 2020. Oasis Network’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 5,725,718,533 tokens. Oasis Network’s official website is oasisprotocol.org. The Reddit community for Oasis Network is https://reddit.com/r/oasisnetwork/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Oasis Network’s official Twitter account is @oasisprotocol and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Oasis Network is medium.com/oasis-protocol-project.

Buying and Selling Oasis Network

