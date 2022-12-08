OceanaGold (OTCMKTS:OCANF) Trading Up 4.4%

OceanaGold Co. (OTCMKTS:OCANF – Get Rating) shot up 4.4% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $1.93 and last traded at $1.89. 38,066 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 22% from the average session volume of 48,956 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.81.

OCANF has been the topic of several research reports. Scotiabank cut their price objective on shares of OceanaGold from C$4.00 to C$3.75 in a report on Monday, October 24th. Raymond James reduced their price target on OceanaGold from C$4.00 to C$3.50 in a research report on Wednesday, August 24th.

The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.63 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.76.

OceanaGold Corporation, a gold producer, engages in the exploration, development, and operation of mineral properties. It explores for gold, copper, and silver deposits. The company operates the Didipio gold-copper mine located in the Nueva Vizcaya and Quirino provinces on the island of Luzon in the Philippines; the Macraes goldfield mine on the South Island of New Zealand and the Waihi gold mine on the North Island of New Zealand; and the Haile gold mine located in South Carolina, the United States.

