Ollie’s Bargain Outlet (NASDAQ:OLLI) Price Target Lowered to $60.00 at Wells Fargo & Company

Ollie’s Bargain Outlet (NASDAQ:OLLI – Get Rating) had its price target cut by equities research analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $70.00 to $60.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. Wells Fargo & Company‘s price target indicates a potential upside of 25.89% from the stock’s current price.

OLLI has been the subject of several other research reports. Gordon Haskett downgraded Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from a “buy” rating to an “accumulate” rating in a research note on Thursday. UBS Group boosted their target price on Ollie’s Bargain Outlet to $57.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 6th. Craig Hallum lowered their target price on Ollie’s Bargain Outlet to $70.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 6th. StockNews.com downgraded Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 12th. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their target price on Ollie’s Bargain Outlet to $75.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $62.50.

Get Ollie's Bargain Outlet alerts:

Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Trading Down 17.5 %

Shares of NASDAQ OLLI opened at $47.66 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $2.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.99, a PEG ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 0.84. Ollie’s Bargain Outlet has a 12 month low of $37.67 and a 12 month high of $72.27. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $55.64 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $57.99.

Institutional Trading of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet

Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Company Profile

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in OLLI. FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new stake in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet in the second quarter valued at approximately $30,000. James Investment Research Inc. bought a new stake in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet in the second quarter valued at approximately $33,000. CWM LLC boosted its holdings in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 138.4% in the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 615 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 357 shares during the last quarter. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet in the third quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, Alaska Permanent Fund Corp boosted its holdings in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 1,573.5% in the third quarter. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp now owns 820 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 771 shares during the last quarter.

(Get Rating)

Ollie's Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc operates as a retailer of brand name merchandise. The company offers housewares, bed and bath, food, floor coverings, health and beauty aids, books and stationery, toys, and electronics; and other products, including hardware, candy, clothing, sporting goods, pet and lawn, and garden products.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Ollie's Bargain Outlet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ollie's Bargain Outlet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.