Ollie’s Bargain Outlet (NASDAQ:OLLI) Sees Large Volume Increase

Shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:OLLI – Get Rating) saw unusually-strong trading volume on Thursday . Approximately 106,119 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 91% from the previous session’s volume of 1,167,062 shares.The stock last traded at $50.89 and had previously closed at $47.66.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on OLLI. Craig Hallum decreased their target price on shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from $70.00 to $65.00 in a report on Thursday. Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from $55.00 to $52.00 in a research note on Thursday. UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet to $57.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 6th. StockNews.com lowered Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, November 12th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price objective on Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from $65.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $59.31.

The firm has a market cap of $3.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 0.84. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $55.64 and its 200-day simple moving average is $57.99.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 14.9% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 4,006,215 shares of the company’s stock worth $235,365,000 after purchasing an additional 518,390 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 21.0% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,518,593 shares of the company’s stock valued at $129,961,000 after purchasing an additional 437,397 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its holdings in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 1.2% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,691,148 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,652,000 after acquiring an additional 19,381 shares in the last quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. grew its position in shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 37.2% during the 2nd quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. now owns 1,318,101 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,471,000 after buying an additional 357,499 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 7.1% during the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,082,911 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,878,000 after acquiring an additional 71,921 shares in the last quarter.

Ollie's Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc operates as a retailer of brand name merchandise. The company offers housewares, bed and bath, food, floor coverings, health and beauty aids, books and stationery, toys, and electronics; and other products, including hardware, candy, clothing, sporting goods, pet and lawn, and garden products.

