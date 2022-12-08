Ollie’s Bargain Outlet (NASDAQ:OLLI) Sees Large Volume Increase

Shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:OLLI – Get Rating) saw unusually-strong trading volume on Thursday . Approximately 106,119 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 91% from the previous session’s volume of 1,167,062 shares.The stock last traded at $50.89 and had previously closed at $47.66.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
A number of brokerages have issued reports on OLLI. Craig Hallum decreased their target price on shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from $70.00 to $65.00 in a report on Thursday. Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from $55.00 to $52.00 in a research note on Thursday. UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet to $57.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 6th. StockNews.com lowered Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, November 12th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price objective on Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from $65.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $59.31.
Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Stock Performance
The firm has a market cap of $3.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 0.84. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $55.64 and its 200-day simple moving average is $57.99.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
About Ollie’s Bargain Outlet
Ollie's Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc operates as a retailer of brand name merchandise. The company offers housewares, bed and bath, food, floor coverings, health and beauty aids, books and stationery, toys, and electronics; and other products, including hardware, candy, clothing, sporting goods, pet and lawn, and garden products.
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Ollie’s Bargain Outlet (OLLI)
- This Is Why Daktronics Fell 40% In One Day
- Is It Time To Throw In The Towel On Gamestop?
- Why You Should Avoid Carvana Even if it Avoids Bankruptcy
- Are Investors Hearing The End Of Spotify’s Downtrend?
- The Question of a Fed Pivot Isn’t If, It’s When, Here’s Why
Receive News & Ratings for Ollie's Bargain Outlet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ollie's Bargain Outlet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.