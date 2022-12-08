OmniaVerse (OMNIA) Self Reported Market Cap Reaches $414,100.00 Billion

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 8.8% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on December 8th. OmniaVerse has a total market cap of $414,100.00 billion and $285,730.54 worth of OmniaVerse was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, OmniaVerse has traded 1.6% lower against the U.S. dollar. One OmniaVerse token can currently be purchased for $0.0009 or 0.00000005 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

About OmniaVerse

OmniaVerse’s launch date was April 19th, 2022. OmniaVerse’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens. The Reddit community for OmniaVerse is https://reddit.com/r/omniaverseofficial. OmniaVerse’s official website is omniaverse.io. OmniaVerse’s official Twitter account is @omniaverse and its Facebook page is accessible here.

OmniaVerse Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “The OmniaVerse token is a utility token to help strengthen a community that eats, sleeps and breathes Multiverse and crypto using OmniaVerse.OmniaVerse is a multiverse portal that allows the hidden artist in all of us to build monuments whether imaginary or real.Telegram”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as OmniaVerse directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire OmniaVerse should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy OmniaVerse using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

