Onconova Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ONTX) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Onconova Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ONTX – Get Rating) in a research note published on Sunday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

Onconova Therapeutics Stock Down 6.2 %

Shares of ONTX stock opened at $0.76 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $15.88 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.94 and a beta of 1.46. The company’s 50 day moving average is $0.78 and its 200 day moving average is $1.07. Onconova Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $0.65 and a 52-week high of $3.04.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Onconova Therapeutics

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Onconova Therapeutics by 21.7% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 622,958 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $549,000 after purchasing an additional 110,965 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC grew its holdings in Onconova Therapeutics by 154.6% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 61,390 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $81,000 after purchasing an additional 37,275 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in Onconova Therapeutics by 3.6% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 333,323 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $440,000 after purchasing an additional 11,580 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Onconova Therapeutics by 147.0% in the first quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC now owns 46,027 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $85,000 after purchasing an additional 27,396 shares during the last quarter. 8.83% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Onconova Therapeutics Company Profile

Onconova Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering and developing novel products to treat cancer. It has two clinical-stage programs, including narazaciclib (ON 123300), a multi-targeted kinase inhibitor that is in Phase I study for solid tumors, as well as hematological malignancies as a single agent or in combination with other anti-cancer therapies; and oral rigosertib alone or in combination with PD-1 inhibitor, which is in Phase I/IIa for the treatment of progressive K-Ras mutated non-small cell lung cancer.

