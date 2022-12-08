OneAscent Financial Services LLC Has $6.83 Million Stock Position in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD)

OneAscent Financial Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD – Get Rating) by 4.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 102,797 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,527 shares during the period. Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF makes up 2.7% of OneAscent Financial Services LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 6th largest position. OneAscent Financial Services LLC’s holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF were worth $6,829,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in SCHD. Cowa LLC raised its position in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 6,644.7% during the 1st quarter. Cowa LLC now owns 6,270,318 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,059,000 after acquiring an additional 6,177,351 shares during the last quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $129,076,000. Merit Financial Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 26,463.4% in the 2nd quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 1,704,040 shares of the company’s stock valued at $122,060,000 after buying an additional 1,697,625 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 26.8% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 6,898,583 shares of the company’s stock valued at $494,145,000 after buying an additional 1,459,810 shares during the period. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its holdings in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 34.3% in the 1st quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 4,728,541 shares of the company’s stock valued at $373,034,000 after buying an additional 1,208,502 shares during the period.

Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF Price Performance

Shares of SCHD stock traded up $0.43 on Thursday, hitting $76.46. The stock had a trading volume of 26,916 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,246,721. Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF has a twelve month low of $65.96 and a twelve month high of $82.47. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $73.30 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $73.48.

