OneConnect Financial Technology (NYSE:OCFT) Shares Set to Reverse Split on Monday, December 12th

Shares of OneConnect Financial Technology Co., Ltd. (NYSE:OCFT – Get Rating) are set to reverse split on the morning of Monday, December 12th. The 1-10 reverse split was announced on Monday, December 12th. The number of shares owned by shareholders will be adjusted after the market closes on Monday, December 12th.

OneConnect Financial Technology Price Performance

NYSE OCFT opened at $0.71 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $0.71 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.14. OneConnect Financial Technology has a 12 month low of $0.47 and a 12 month high of $2.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $277.48 million, a P/E ratio of -1.62 and a beta of 0.27.

OneConnect Financial Technology (NYSE:OCFT – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07) by $0.02. OneConnect Financial Technology had a negative net margin of 23.60% and a negative return on equity of 27.87%. The company had revenue of $156.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $147.27 million. As a group, analysts anticipate that OneConnect Financial Technology will post -0.33 EPS for the current year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Institutional Trading of OneConnect Financial Technology

OCFT has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of OneConnect Financial Technology from $1.85 to $1.59 in a research report on Thursday, August 18th. HSBC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of OneConnect Financial Technology in a research report on Thursday, August 18th.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its stake in shares of OneConnect Financial Technology by 14.7% during the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 82,055 shares of the company’s stock worth $116,000 after buying an additional 10,524 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in shares of OneConnect Financial Technology by 9.7% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 143,079 shares of the company’s stock worth $202,000 after buying an additional 12,637 shares during the period. Cibc World Market Inc. increased its stake in shares of OneConnect Financial Technology by 24.6% during the first quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 73,805 shares of the company’s stock worth $104,000 after buying an additional 14,574 shares during the period. Eaton Vance Management increased its stake in shares of OneConnect Financial Technology by 87.5% during the third quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 36,438 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 17,000 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in shares of OneConnect Financial Technology by 92.2% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 39,503 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,000 after buying an additional 18,950 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 5.74% of the company’s stock.

OneConnect Financial Technology Company Profile

(Get Rating)

OneConnect Financial Technology Co, Ltd. provides cloud-platform-based Fintech solutions, and online information and operating support services for financial institutions in the People's Republic of China. It offers digital retail banking, digital commercial banking, digital auto insurance and life insurance, and artificial intelligence customer services, as well as sales management, risk management, and operation support services.

See Also

