OneMain Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:OMF) Shares Bought by Captrust Financial Advisors

Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in shares of OneMain Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:OMF – Get Rating) by 29.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,054 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 466 shares during the quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors’ holdings in OneMain were worth $77,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. increased its stake in shares of OneMain by 24.0% during the second quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 49,447 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,849,000 after acquiring an additional 9,558 shares during the period. Fox Run Management L.L.C. boosted its holdings in OneMain by 11.6% during the first quarter. Fox Run Management L.L.C. now owns 4,788 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $227,000 after buying an additional 496 shares in the last quarter. Key Financial Inc purchased a new stake in OneMain during the second quarter worth about $37,000. Swiss National Bank boosted its holdings in OneMain by 53.0% during the second quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 285,200 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $10,661,000 after buying an additional 98,800 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in OneMain during the second quarter worth about $113,000. 81.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

OMF stock traded up $0.02 on Thursday, hitting $36.75. 8,612 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 974,717. OneMain Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $28.77 and a twelve month high of $55.50. The business’s fifty day moving average is $35.61 and its two-hundred day moving average is $37.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.85 and a beta of 1.69.

OneMain ( NYSE:OMF Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 26th. The financial services provider reported $1.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.23 by $0.28. OneMain had a net margin of 20.29% and a return on equity of 33.73%. The company had revenue of $895.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $900.45 million. Equities research analysts expect that OneMain Holdings, Inc. will post 7.25 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 7th were given a $0.95 dividend. This represents a $3.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 10.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 4th. OneMain’s payout ratio is currently 50.13%.

A number of analysts recently commented on OMF shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of OneMain from $44.00 to $38.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 18th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of OneMain from $40.00 to $33.00 in a report on Thursday, October 20th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of OneMain from $46.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 28th. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of OneMain from $38.00 to $39.00 in a report on Friday, October 28th. Finally, Barclays reduced their price target on shares of OneMain from $57.00 to $49.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 13th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $46.64.

OneMain Holdings, Inc, a financial service holding company, engages in the consumer finance and insurance businesses. The company originates, underwrites, and services personal loans secured by automobiles, other titled collateral, or unsecured. The company also offers credit cards and insurance products comprising life, disability, and involuntary unemployment insurance; optional non-credit insurance; guaranteed asset protection coverage as a waiver product or insurance; and membership plans.

