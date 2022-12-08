Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL) Shares Sold by Cigna Investments Inc. New

Cigna Investments Inc. New lessened its holdings in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL – Get Rating) by 30.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 19,807 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after selling 8,484 shares during the quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New’s holdings in Oracle were worth $1,383,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in ORCL. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Oracle by 26,472.9% in the first quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,381,465 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $28,786,000 after purchasing an additional 2,372,503 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its holdings in shares of Oracle by 93.7% in the 1st quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 4,068,310 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $336,571,000 after buying an additional 1,967,853 shares during the period. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec raised its holdings in shares of Oracle by 102.7% in the 2nd quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 3,684,705 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $257,450,000 after buying an additional 1,866,463 shares during the period. Primecap Management Co. CA increased its holdings in Oracle by 16.4% during the 2nd quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 12,019,801 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $839,823,000 after purchasing an additional 1,693,271 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in Oracle during the 2nd quarter worth about $97,485,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 41.92% of the company’s stock.

Oracle stock opened at $79.00 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $213.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 1.03. Oracle Co. has a 1-year low of $60.78 and a 1-year high of $106.34. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $74.02 and a 200 day simple moving average of $72.98.

Oracle ( NYSE:ORCL Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Monday, September 12th. The enterprise software provider reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by ($0.07). The business had revenue of $11.45 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.44 billion. Oracle had a net margin of 13.15% and a negative return on equity of 161.07%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.87 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Oracle Co. will post 4.11 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 25th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, October 12th were paid a dividend of $0.32 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, October 11th. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.62%. Oracle’s dividend payout ratio is presently 60.95%.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on ORCL. StockNews.com began coverage on Oracle in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $84.00 target price on Oracle in a report on Monday, November 14th. UBS Group set a $75.00 target price on Oracle in a report on Tuesday, September 13th. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on Oracle from $86.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 13th. Finally, Societe Generale decreased their price objective on Oracle to $91.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Oracle presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $89.04.

In other news, insider Edward Screven sold 200,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.90, for a total transaction of $14,980,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 2,543,033 shares in the company, valued at approximately $190,473,171.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, Director Michael J. Boskin sold 90,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.08, for a total value of $7,207,200.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 82,607 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,615,168.56. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Edward Screven sold 200,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.90, for a total transaction of $14,980,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 2,543,033 shares in the company, valued at approximately $190,473,171.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 43.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Oracle Corporation offers products and services that address enterprise information technology environments worldwide. Its Oracle cloud software as a service offering include various cloud software applications, including Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise resource planning (ERP), Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise performance management, Oracle Fusion cloud supply chain and manufacturing management, Oracle Fusion cloud human capital management, Oracle Advertising, and NetSuite applications suite, as well as Oracle Fusion Sales, Service, and Marketing.

