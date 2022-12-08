Osisko Metals (CVE:OM) Reaches New 52-Week Low at $0.21

Shares of Osisko Metals Incorporated (CVE:OM – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week low during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as C$0.21 and last traded at C$0.21, with a volume of 587266 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$0.21.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Separately, Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price target on shares of Osisko Metals from C$0.60 to C$0.50 in a research note on Monday, November 7th.
Osisko Metals Stock Performance
The company has a market capitalization of C$45.13 million and a PE ratio of -7.41. The stock’s 50 day moving average is C$0.25 and its 200 day moving average is C$0.32.
Insider Buying and Selling
Osisko Metals Company Profile
Osisko Metals Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration and evaluation of based metal properties in Canada. The company holds interest in the Pine Point project located on the south shore of Great Slave Lake in the Northwest Territories. It also has an option to acquire a 100% interest in the Gaspé Copper project located near Murdochville in the Gaspé Peninsula of Québec.
Recommended Stories
- Why You Should Avoid Carvana Even if it Avoids Bankruptcy
- Are Investors Hearing The End Of Spotify’s Downtrend?
- The Question of a Fed Pivot Isn’t If, It’s When, Here’s Why
- Top 10 Searched Stocks on MarketBeat All-Access
- 3 Dividend Kings With Royally Good Upside
Receive News & Ratings for Osisko Metals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Osisko Metals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.