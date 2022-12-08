Packaging Co. of America (NYSE:PKG) Plans Quarterly Dividend of $1.25

Packaging Co. of America (NYSE:PKG – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, December 8th, RTT News reports. Investors of record on Monday, December 19th will be given a dividend of 1.25 per share by the industrial products company on Friday, January 13th. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.68%.

Packaging Co. of America has increased its dividend payment by an average of 10.1% annually over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 11 consecutive years. Packaging Co. of America has a payout ratio of 52.7% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Packaging Co. of America to earn $9.17 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $5.00 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 54.5%.

NYSE:PKG traded up $0.76 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $135.96. The stock had a trading volume of 556,782 shares, compared to its average volume of 701,344. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $123.17 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $134.21. Packaging Co. of America has a 12-month low of $110.56 and a 12-month high of $168.50. The company has a quick ratio of 1.99, a current ratio of 3.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The stock has a market cap of $12.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.31, a P/E/G ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 0.86.

Packaging Co. of America ( NYSE:PKG Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 24th. The industrial products company reported $2.83 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.83. The firm had revenue of $2.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.20 billion. Packaging Co. of America had a net margin of 12.09% and a return on equity of 28.32%. Packaging Co. of America’s quarterly revenue was up 5.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.69 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Packaging Co. of America will post 11.02 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages have commented on PKG. Truist Financial decreased their target price on shares of Packaging Co. of America from $175.00 to $152.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 29th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of Packaging Co. of America from $143.00 to $124.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on shares of Packaging Co. of America from $104.00 to $99.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded Packaging Co. of America from a “hold” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $130.00 to $112.00 in a research note on Friday, September 16th. Finally, Bank of America cut their price target on Packaging Co. of America from $155.00 to $134.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Packaging Co. of America currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $133.89.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ancora Advisors LLC raised its stake in Packaging Co. of America by 15.3% in the 1st quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 633 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $85,000 after purchasing an additional 84 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd raised its stake in Packaging Co. of America by 89.3% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,119 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $175,000 after purchasing an additional 528 shares during the last quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. acquired a new position in Packaging Co. of America in the 1st quarter valued at about $182,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Packaging Co. of America by 181.3% in the 1st quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 1,173 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $182,000 after purchasing an additional 756 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mather Group LLC. acquired a new position in Packaging Co. of America in the 1st quarter valued at about $219,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.80% of the company’s stock.

Packaging Corporation of America manufactures and sells containerboard and corrugated packaging products in the United States. The company operates through Packaging and Paper segments. The Packaging segment offers various containerboard and corrugated packaging products, such as conventional shipping containers used to protect and transport manufactured goods; multi-color boxes and displays that help to merchandise the packaged product in retail locations; and honeycomb protective packaging products, as well as packaging for meat, fresh fruit and vegetables, processed food, beverages, and other industrial and consumer products.

