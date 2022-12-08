Paloma Partners Management Co Boosts Holdings in The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR)

Paloma Partners Management Co raised its holdings in shares of The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR – Get Rating) by 460.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 44,261 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 36,361 shares during the quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co’s holdings in Progressive were worth $5,146,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Centiva Capital LP acquired a new stake in shares of Progressive in the second quarter worth approximately $815,000. Creative Planning lifted its position in Progressive by 14.3% during the second quarter. Creative Planning now owns 87,453 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $10,168,000 after buying an additional 10,917 shares in the last quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC lifted its position in Progressive by 31.6% during the second quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 2,655 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $309,000 after buying an additional 637 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its position in Progressive by 10.7% during the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,596,404 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $185,614,000 after buying an additional 154,150 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Philadelphia Financial Management of San Francisco LLC raised its stake in shares of Progressive by 13.2% during the second quarter. Philadelphia Financial Management of San Francisco LLC now owns 69,139 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $8,039,000 after purchasing an additional 8,073 shares during the period. 85.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE PGR traded up $0.81 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $131.29. The stock had a trading volume of 1,712 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,297,899. The company has a market capitalization of $76.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 92.54, a P/E/G ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 0.45. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $125.76 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $121.31. The Progressive Co. has a 52 week low of $94.11 and a 52 week high of $134.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a current ratio of 0.40.

Progressive ( NYSE:PGR Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 13th. The insurance provider reported $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.24 by ($0.75). The company had revenue of $13 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.16 billion. Progressive had a return on equity of 13.51% and a net margin of 1.76%. Analysts anticipate that The Progressive Co. will post 4.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Evercore ISI reduced their price target on shares of Progressive to $133.00 in a report on Thursday, October 20th. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Progressive from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 29th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Progressive from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Progressive from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $123.00 to $142.00 in a research report on Friday, October 7th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of Progressive from $124.00 to $127.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 18th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $120.38.

In other Progressive news, insider Patrick K. Callahan sold 19,068 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.77, for a total transaction of $2,398,182.36. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 13,151 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,654,001.27. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, insider Daniel P. Mascaro sold 3,930 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $129.59, for a total value of $509,288.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 42,818 shares in the company, valued at $5,548,784.62. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Patrick K. Callahan sold 19,068 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.77, for a total value of $2,398,182.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 13,151 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,654,001.27. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 108,438 shares of company stock valued at $13,176,481 over the last 90 days. 0.37% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

The Progressive Corporation, an insurance holding company, provides personal and commercial auto, personal residential and commercial property, general liability, and other specialty property-casualty insurance products and related services in the United States. It operates in three segments: Personal Lines, Commercial Lines, and Property.

