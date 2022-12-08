Paloma Partners Management Co Grows Position in Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON)

Paloma Partners Management Co increased its position in shares of Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON – Get Rating) by 58.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 31,800 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,700 shares during the period. Paloma Partners Management Co’s holdings in Honeywell International were worth $5,527,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Honeywell International by 6.1% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 59,519,520 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $11,581,308,000 after purchasing an additional 3,400,094 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its holdings in shares of Honeywell International by 15.1% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 14,683,542 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $2,857,123,000 after purchasing an additional 1,921,577 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Honeywell International by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 42,068,861 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $8,185,760,000 after purchasing an additional 883,708 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors raised its holdings in shares of Honeywell International by 10.2% in the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 9,518,037 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,852,406,000 after purchasing an additional 879,148 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Honeywell International by 29.8% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,595,034 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $699,521,000 after purchasing an additional 825,639 shares in the last quarter. 74.74% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Honeywell International Stock Performance

Shares of HON stock traded up $0.98 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $214.43. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 15,776 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,752,273. The company has a 50 day moving average of $201.61 and a 200 day moving average of $191.79. The stock has a market cap of $144.17 billion, a PE ratio of 27.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. Honeywell International Inc. has a 12-month low of $166.63 and a 12-month high of $221.89.

Honeywell International Increases Dividend

Honeywell International ( NASDAQ:HON Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 27th. The conglomerate reported $2.25 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.16 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $8.95 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.08 billion. Honeywell International had a net margin of 15.39% and a return on equity of 30.73%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Honeywell International Inc. will post 8.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, November 11th were issued a dividend of $1.03 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 9th. This is an increase from Honeywell International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.98. This represents a $4.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.92%. Honeywell International’s dividend payout ratio is 52.75%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have recently commented on HON. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Honeywell International from $183.00 to $187.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, October 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on shares of Honeywell International to $234.00 in a research note on Monday, November 21st. TheStreet upgraded shares of Honeywell International from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 11th. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Honeywell International from $212.00 to $229.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 1st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $202.00 price objective on shares of Honeywell International in a research note on Monday, November 14th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Honeywell International has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $216.50.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Darius Adamczyk sold 40,520 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $211.20, for a total transaction of $8,557,824.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 170,881 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $36,090,067.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, CEO George Koutsaftes sold 5,420 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $214.17, for a total transaction of $1,160,801.40. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 7,343 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,572,650.31. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Darius Adamczyk sold 40,520 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $211.20, for a total transaction of $8,557,824.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 170,881 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $36,090,067.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 53,440 shares of company stock valued at $11,274,575. Corporate insiders own 0.45% of the company’s stock.

Honeywell International Profile

Honeywell International Inc operates as a diversified technology and manufacturing company worldwide. Its Aerospace segment offers auxiliary power units, propulsion engines, integrated avionics, environmental control and electric power systems, engine controls, flight safety, communications, navigation hardware, data and software applications, radar and surveillance systems, aircraft lighting, advanced systems and instruments, satellite and space components, and aircraft wheels and brakes; spare parts; repair, overhaul, and maintenance services; thermal systems, as well as wireless connectivity and management services.

