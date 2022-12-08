Paloma Partners Management Co Has $2.32 Million Stock Holdings in Chesapeake Energy Co. (NASDAQ:CHK)

Paloma Partners Management Co lifted its position in Chesapeake Energy Co. (NASDAQ:CHK – Get Rating) by 512.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 28,568 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 23,900 shares during the period. Paloma Partners Management Co’s holdings in Chesapeake Energy were worth $2,317,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of CHK. Larson Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in Chesapeake Energy during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. bought a new stake in Chesapeake Energy during the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000. Covestor Ltd increased its stake in Chesapeake Energy by 292.0% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 439 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 327 shares in the last quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. bought a new stake in Chesapeake Energy during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, CoreCap Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Chesapeake Energy during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $37,000.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on CHK. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Chesapeake Energy in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Chesapeake Energy from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on shares of Chesapeake Energy from $106.00 to $117.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 22nd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Chesapeake Energy in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $150.00 price target for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $113.67.

Shares of NASDAQ CHK traded up $1.23 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $97.10. 7,663 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,899,405. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $99.62 and its 200-day moving average price is $96.80. The stock has a market cap of $13.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.99, a PEG ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 0.70. Chesapeake Energy Co. has a one year low of $58.83 and a one year high of $107.31. The company has a quick ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43.

Chesapeake Energy (NASDAQ:CHK – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 1st. The company reported $5.06 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.48 by $0.58. The firm had revenue of $3.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.83 billion. Chesapeake Energy had a net margin of 26.07% and a return on equity of 37.97%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Chesapeake Energy Co. will post 16.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a None dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 15th were issued a dividend of $3.16 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 2.1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 14th. This is a positive change from Chesapeake Energy’s previous None dividend of $2.32. Chesapeake Energy’s payout ratio is 11.46%.

Chesapeake Energy Corporation, an independent exploration and production company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of properties for the production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids from underground reservoirs in the United States. The company holds interests in natural gas resource plays in the Marcellus Shale in the northern Appalachian Basin in Pennsylvania and the Haynesville/Bossier Shales in northwestern Louisiana; and the liquids-rich resource play in the Eagle Ford Shale in South Texas.

