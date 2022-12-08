Paloma Partners Management Co Has $2.44 Million Stock Holdings in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:VGK)

Paloma Partners Management Co decreased its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:VGK – Get Rating) by 85.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 46,119 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 280,596 shares during the period. Paloma Partners Management Co’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF were worth $2,436,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Coastwise Capital Group LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF by 5.4% in the 2nd quarter. Coastwise Capital Group LLC now owns 17,181 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $908,000 after acquiring an additional 886 shares during the period. Creative Planning grew its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF by 4.0% in the 2nd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 747,445 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $39,480,000 after acquiring an additional 28,733 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF by 202.2% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,545,489 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $81,633,000 after acquiring an additional 1,034,072 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $22,876,000. Finally, Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. grew its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF by 30.6% in the 2nd quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. now owns 23,419 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,237,000 after acquiring an additional 5,488 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF alerts:

Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF Stock Performance

Shares of VGK traded up $0.04 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $56.51. The stock had a trading volume of 34,345 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,899,921. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $51.51 and a 200-day simple moving average of $52.86. Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF has a one year low of $44.99 and a one year high of $69.38.

Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF Profile

Vanguard European Stock Index Fund is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the performance of a benchmark index that measures the investment return of stocks issued by Companies located in the markets of Europe. The Fund on focuses indexing investment approach by investing all, or substantially all, of its assets in the common stocks included in the FTSE Developed Europe All Cap Index.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.