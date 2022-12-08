Paloma Partners Management Co Has $2.74 Million Stake in The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX)

Paloma Partners Management Co lifted its position in shares of The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX – Get Rating) by 618.5% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 19,400 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 16,700 shares during the period. Paloma Partners Management Co’s holdings in Clorox were worth $2,735,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of CLX. IndexIQ Advisors LLC raised its position in Clorox by 3.8% during the 1st quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 2,620 shares of the company’s stock worth $364,000 after purchasing an additional 96 shares during the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its position in shares of Clorox by 6.1% in the 1st quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 25,525 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,549,000 after acquiring an additional 1,476 shares in the last quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems raised its position in shares of Clorox by 7.3% in the 1st quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems now owns 7,844 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,091,000 after acquiring an additional 531 shares in the last quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund raised its position in shares of Clorox by 13.4% in the 1st quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund now owns 3,632 shares of the company’s stock worth $505,000 after acquiring an additional 430 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CX Institutional raised its position in shares of Clorox by 57.5% in the 1st quarter. CX Institutional now owns 3,447 shares of the company’s stock worth $479,000 after acquiring an additional 1,259 shares in the last quarter. 81.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. Bank of America assumed coverage on Clorox in a research report on Wednesday, September 14th. They issued an “underperform” rating for the company. Barclays boosted their target price on Clorox from $93.00 to $101.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 19th. Evercore ISI began coverage on Clorox in a research note on Monday, October 17th. They set an “underperform” rating for the company. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on Clorox from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on Clorox from $130.00 to $125.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 3rd. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Reduce” and a consensus price target of $135.33.

Clorox Price Performance

Clorox Announces Dividend

Shares of Clorox stock traded up $0.42 during trading on Thursday, hitting $149.74. The stock had a trading volume of 2,262 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,185,681. The firm has a market cap of $18.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.80, a P/E/G ratio of 3.07 and a beta of 0.29. The Clorox Company has a 12 month low of $120.50 and a 12 month high of $186.86. The business’s 50-day moving average is $140.53 and its 200 day moving average is $141.45. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.99.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 25th will be issued a $1.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 24th. This represents a $4.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.15%. Clorox’s payout ratio is currently 144.79%.

Clorox Profile

The Clorox Company manufactures and markets consumer and professional products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Health and Wellness, Household, Lifestyle, and International. The Health and Wellness segment offers cleaning products, such as laundry additives and home care products primarily under the Clorox, Clorox2, Scentiva, Pine-Sol, Liquid-Plumr, Tilex, and Formula 409 brands; professional cleaning and disinfecting products under the CloroxPro and Clorox Healthcare brands; professional food service products under the Hidden Valley brand; and vitamins, minerals and supplement products under the RenewLife, Natural Vitality, NeoCell, and Rainbow Light brands in the United States.

Further Reading

