Paloma Partners Management Co Has $4.37 Million Position in Fortive Co. (NYSE:FTV)

Paloma Partners Management Co raised its stake in shares of Fortive Co. (NYSE:FTV – Get Rating) by 69.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 80,400 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 32,880 shares during the quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co’s holdings in Fortive were worth $4,372,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of FTV. Prudential PLC grew its position in shares of Fortive by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 6,371 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $346,000 after purchasing an additional 174 shares during the period. Zions Bancorporation N.A. grew its position in shares of Fortive by 21.8% in the 1st quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 977 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares during the period. Kinneret Advisory LLC grew its position in shares of Fortive by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. Kinneret Advisory LLC now owns 8,503 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $462,000 after purchasing an additional 180 shares during the period. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Fortive by 5.1% in the 2nd quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,742 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $203,000 after purchasing an additional 180 shares during the period. Finally, Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. lifted its stake in Fortive by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. now owns 13,056 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $710,000 after acquiring an additional 184 shares in the last quarter. 94.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on Fortive from $79.00 to $78.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. StockNews.com upgraded Fortive from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Fortive from $73.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Fortive from $63.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Finally, Citigroup raised their price target on Fortive from $72.00 to $73.00 in a research report on Monday, October 10th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $73.57.

In other Fortive news, CFO Charles E. Mclaughlin sold 13,156 shares of Fortive stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.44, for a total value of $900,396.64. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 88,818 shares in the company, valued at $6,078,703.92. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . In other news, CEO Patrick K. Murphy sold 32,788 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.56, for a total transaction of $2,247,945.28. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 62,929 shares in the company, valued at $4,314,412.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, CFO Charles E. Mclaughlin sold 13,156 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.44, for a total value of $900,396.64. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 88,818 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,078,703.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.79% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of FTV stock traded up $0.34 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $66.75. 647 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,687,091. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $63.91 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $61.92. Fortive Co. has a 1-year low of $52.47 and a 1-year high of $76.62. The company has a market cap of $23.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27.

Fortive (NYSE:FTV – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 26th. The technology company reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by $0.03. Fortive had a return on equity of 11.69% and a net margin of 12.22%. The firm had revenue of $1.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.44 billion. On average, research analysts anticipate that Fortive Co. will post 3.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 30th will be paid a $0.07 dividend. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.42%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 29th. Fortive’s dividend payout ratio is currently 14.66%.

Fortive Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and services professional and engineered products, software, and services worldwide. Its Intelligent Operating Solutions segment offers connected reliability tools; environment, health, safety, and quality enterprise software products; facility and asset lifecycle software; pre-construction planning and construction procurement solutions; ruggedized professional test tools; electric, pressure, and temperature calibration tools; and portable gas detection tools for a range of vertical end markets including manufacturing, process industries, healthcare, utilities and power, communications and electronics, and others.

